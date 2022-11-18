Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) becomes the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion
At Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, KAIRI (Kairi Sane) became the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish of the bout saw the former WWE star hit Iwatani with a spinning back fist and then dropped an elbow off the top rope for the three count.
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
ringsidenews.com
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
PWMania
Jade Cargill Talks About Her Ongoing Social Media Battles With Hip-Hop Star, Actor Bow Wow
Jade Cargill continues to make the media rounds ahead of her showdown against Nyla Rose at this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, the TBS Women’s Champion of AEW spoke about her recent Twitter War with Bow Wow.
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania
The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into the Ministry of Darkness to Avoid Wrestling Him
Viscera had been a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but not for his in-ring work. The Undertaker led the group from its inception in October 1998 until its disbandment in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming. The group included Paul...
First IWGP Women's Champion crowned at NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over
The first-ever champion was crowned Sunday morning in Ariake Arena.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
PWMania
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
PWMania
Stardom Gold Rush Results – November 19, 2022
AZM (c) defeated Momoka Hanazono via Azumi Sushi (8:04) (Pre Show) (STILL CHAMPION!!!) Donna Del Mondo defeated Cosmic Angels via Elbow Drop (8:42) Stars (Mayu Iwatani,Hazuki & Koguma) defeated God’s Eyes via Sec Leaf (10:05) (They will face Donna Del Mondo in the Finals) Red Goddess Block Match Of...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – November 17, 2022
Match starts off with Kiana James gets a headlock but Asuka counters easily. She hooks a side headlock and clowns James a bit before getting some dancing in. She hits a clothesline, but misses the hip attack. James works Asuka over in the corner and backflips out and runs back...
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis On Not Going To AEW Due To His Loyalty To NWA
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Nick Aldis spoke about his loyalty to NWA over the years and how it cost him an opportunity with AEW. He said: “Well, I thought that it was well known at this point that I had talked to [AEW CEO Tony Khan] very early on, and there’s a lot more to it than people know,” Aldis said. “Essentially, I wanted to go, but I also wanted to wait until I had got the NWA to a point where I felt like they could function effectively. And by the time that came around, again, the relationship between Tony and Billy had changed. And I probably should have reached out sooner and had my own direct communication, instead of trusting what was being told to me about what was potentially coming up down the road. I’ll just say that.“
PWMania
Saraya on Her Feelings After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous, Not Feeling Like a Product
Saraya commented on her match against Britt Baker at the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV while speaking to the media after the event. “I feel fantastic, and the wonderful thing about, Tony really takes care of us, down to a tee, he was like, I’m not going to let you get back in the ring until you’re officially, 100% ready to go, and I was like, I promise you, I got this, I promise you. So we did MRIs, we did CG scans, we did X-rays, and my neck was 100% ready to go, even I was shocked, I was like I didn’t realize it would be 100%, but we got there, and the thing is, again, with Tony, too, is he is very understanding when it comes to injuries and stuff like that, so he said, I want to take it slow, I don’t want to rush back in, like I did the last time, with a lot of work, straight away, and he was just so understanding, I really appreciate him, and I’m happy I got to do this in AEW, too, I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time.”
PWMania
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Attend The Boneyard Match Filming In Person
The famous Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles took place at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Due to COVID-19, no spectators were able to attend this match in person. Three WWE wrestlers, on the other hand, were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. Johnny...
