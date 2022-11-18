Haley Hopkins scored in overtime to lift third-seeded Virginia to a 3-2 win over second-seeded Penn State. The win pushes UVA (16-3-3) to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Down 2-1, the Cavaliers got the equalizer in the 88th minute as Maggie Cagle fought to keep a ball alive on the end line and reset the offense, sending the ball in to Maya Carter, who finished to tie things up.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO