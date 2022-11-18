ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: #3 Virginia upsets #2 Penn State, 3-2, in NCAA Tournament

Haley Hopkins scored in overtime to lift third-seeded Virginia to a 3-2 win over second-seeded Penn State. The win pushes UVA (16-3-3) to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Down 2-1, the Cavaliers got the equalizer in the 88th minute as Maggie Cagle fought to keep a ball alive on the end line and reset the offense, sending the ball in to Maya Carter, who finished to tie things up.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech falls to College of Charleston in finals of Charleston Classic

The Virginia Tech basketball team dropped its first game of the season on Sunday, falling to the College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic championship game, 77-75. The Hokies had a six-point lead late after coming back in the second half, but they couldn’t hold on in the end, allowing a basket in the final seconds.
BLACKSBURG, VA

