Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
Related
Fox 19
Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
'Extremely high levels of staff illness' force local school to close
School officials did not say how many staff members are out sick and it did not say what illness is causing the closure.
WLWT 5
Leader of Cincinnati Public Schools discusses bussing woes impacting students district-wide
CINCINNATI — Finding better ways to transport thousands of Cincinnati public school students to and from more than 60 buildings has been something Superintendent Iranetta Wright has been thinking about — a lot. "From the beginning of the school year, this has been a challenge for the district,"...
Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. Last week, the Dayton school bus driver...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations
Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
University of Cincinnati News Record
'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity
A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
WLWT 5
Historic Holloway House in Avondale to be new resources center, home for teen moms
CINCINNATI — For Rosemary Oglesby-Henry this mission is personal. "We learned through COVID that more than 35% of our teen parents were homeless. And there was nowhere for them to go. So this is vital to this area because it will be the first of its kind in the larger Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana areas," said Oglesby-Henry, CEO & founder of the organization.
miamistudent.net
‘There’s a community for everyone on this campus’: Miami sophomore balances school, a job and extracurriculars
From the moment Zoe Mervis stepped on Miami University’s campus, she made it her goal to get involved in extracurriculars. Her involvement not only helped her become a part of a community, but it helped inspire other students to join extracurriculars too. A sophomore psychology major at Miami, Mervis’s...
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Docs: Parent brings gun in front of 70 Taft HS students after child's fight
CPS said an officer took the parent into custody 'without any altercation' after learning they brought a gun onto Taft High School's campus Thursday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help
CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
Thomas More hosts black high school students from Holmes, Campbell Co. as part of Randolph Initiative
Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program. The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across...
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
spectrumnews1.com
Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked due to a disabled vehicle on the interstate in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the vehicle just past the Reed Hartman Highway exit...
spectrumnews1.com
Holiday donation drive helps give low-income families a Christmas
NEWPORT, Ky. — Organizations and agencies came together Saturday, Nov. 19, for a Holiday Donation Drive. Those from the Northern Kentucky Community Action Committee and Head Start, along with the Kentucky Army National Guard and Newport, Dayton and Fort Thomas police officers were collecting items to help those in need this Christmas.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
Comments / 0