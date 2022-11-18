ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockland, OH

Fox 19

Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
OXFORD, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations

Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
OXFORD, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

'Voiced concerns regarding equity': UC College of Nursing faces allegations over diversity

A recent letter shared on social media expressing racist and genocidal rhetoric has sparked a conversation about diversity and inclusion at the University of Cincinnati (UC), especially within the College of Nursing. Students, faculty and staff voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within the...
WLWT 5

Historic Holloway House in Avondale to be new resources center, home for teen moms

CINCINNATI — For Rosemary Oglesby-Henry this mission is personal. "We learned through COVID that more than 35% of our teen parents were homeless. And there was nowhere for them to go. So this is vital to this area because it will be the first of its kind in the larger Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana areas," said Oglesby-Henry, CEO & founder of the organization.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More hosts black high school students from Holmes, Campbell Co. as part of Randolph Initiative

Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program. The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Holiday donation drive helps give low-income families a Christmas

NEWPORT, Ky. — Organizations and agencies came together Saturday, Nov. 19, for a Holiday Donation Drive. Those from the Northern Kentucky Community Action Committee and Head Start, along with the Kentucky Army National Guard and Newport, Dayton and Fort Thomas police officers were collecting items to help those in need this Christmas.
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH

