Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney
The Princess of Genovia is back! An individual with knowledge of the project told IndieWire that a third “Princess Diaries” film is currently in early development. The script is being penned by Aadrita Mukerji (“Supergirl”), as The Hollywood Reporter first noted. The third film will serve as a continuation of the original film series as a sequel to the 2001 and 2004 movies starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. No casting announcements have been made. Sources would not confirm whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role, yet the “Princess Diaries” breakout star previously voiced her support for a proposed third film. “I would...
‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed
Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
Mandy Moore Doubts She Will Be in ‘Princess Diaries 3’: ‘I Wish’ I Had Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews’ Numbers!
AFF-USA/Shutterstock Gupta, we have a problem. Mandy Moore highly doubts that she would be involved in Princess Diaries 3, but she would love to reprise her role as Lana Thomas if asked. 'The Princess Diaries' Cast: Where Are They Now? “I wasn't a part of the second movie. I would find it hard to believe […]
The Princess Diaries 3 Is Happening, But What Does This Mean For Anne Hathaway And Julie Andrews?
Nearly twenty years after Princess Mia of Genovia's last appearance, the Disney franchise is expected to return.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Millie Bobby Brown said that unlike her 'Stranger Things' costars, Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life
Millie Bobby Brown said that she and Henry Cavill have a "real adult relationship," unlike her familial friendships with the "Stranger Things" cast.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Minimalist Engagement Band Was Inspired By Mother-In-Law Jackie’s “Swimming Ring”
As the poster girl for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s jewellery collection was decidedly unflashy. It makes sense, then, that when John F Kennedy Jr proposed to her in 1995, he opted for a pared-back engagement ring that was in keeping with the rest of her wardrobe. In fact,...
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary director quit after 'sticky moments' over filming disagreements
The first director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary reportedly left the project due to creative differences with the couple
Millie Bobby Brown thinks her 'Stranger Things' costar Finn Wolfhard is a bad kisser, and says he hasn't gotten better over the years
Millie Bobby Brown said during a lie-detector test that she was speaking from her personal experience kissing Finn Wolfhard on "Stranger Things."
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Emily Blunt Is Reminding Everyone Christopher Meloni Isn't The Only TV Zaddy Out There
As Christopher Meloni revels in his Zaddy phase, Emily Blunt makes note of another person who holds that title.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
‘The Princess Diaries’ Threequel Written By Aadrita Mukerji In Works At Disney
A third Princess Diaries film penned by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is in the works at Disney, Deadline can confirm. Two-time Emmy nominee Debra Martin Chase will return to produce the new film after working on both past installments, with Melissa K. Stack — who scripted the comedy The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton — to serve as executive producer. The Princess Diaries is a coming-of-age comedy based on the popular novel series by Meg Cabot, which Disney released in 2001. Pic tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), a San Francisco teenager who comes to...
