Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’

By Alec Karam
 2 days ago
Neil Mockford/GC Images

It’s not the same As it Was. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly split up after nearly two years together, sources told People. The two are “taking a break” from their whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, with a source saying the break-up is “amicable” and has to do with the pair’s differing schedules. The two were first linked in January 2021 and were last seen together on Halloween, when Wilde showed up at Styles’ Harryween show in Los Angeles. Styles is currently in the middle of his Love on Tour tour, soon beginning his international dates. People’s sources didn’t reveal whether Wilde’s infamous “special salad dressing” played any role in the romantic demise, although the never ending saga that was Don’t Worry Darling’s behind-the-scenes drama appears to have played a part. “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a source told the magazine.

