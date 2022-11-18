Read full article on original website
Berkshire Hathaway sells shares worth $80.7 mln in China's BYD
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.23 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$630.33 million ($80.67 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to...
European Markets Close Higher As Energy, Mining Stocks Rally
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Tuesday, as a rally in commodity prices triggered some hectic buying in materials and energy sectors. The mood, however, remained cautious amid concerns about a surge in Covid cases in China, geopolitical tensions, and fears over further monetary tightening by central banks. Investors...
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.47%-6.87% band
MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.69 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.47%, 6.76% and 6.87%,...
Russian oil price cap likely to divert trade to smaller businesses - Vitol
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An imminentprice cap on Russian oil by G7 countries is likely to divert trade to smaller companies, the chief executive of Dutch energy and commodity trader Vitol, Russell Hardy, said on Wednesday. Larger corporates such as Western banks and insurance companies will not participate in...
POLL-Bank of England to raise Bank Rate by 50 bps in Dec, peak at 4.25% in Q1
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will press on with interest rate rises to battle inflation even though Britain is heading into a long albeit shallow recession, with consumers facing an extended cost of living crisis, a Reuters poll of economists found. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced...
U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In Strong Performance After Early Upward Move
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher in early in the session on Tuesday and continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading. With the upward move on the day, the Dow has reached a three-month intraday high. In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for...
Asian Markets Mostly Higher On Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as traders continued to express optimism about the US Fed slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes despite some hawkish comments from Fed officials. Asian Markets closed mixed on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global equities rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for clues on U.S. interest rates and as China's COVID-19 restrictions weighed on sentiment. The Fed will release minutes of its November policy...
Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.
Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett...
COLUMN-A 2022 tale of three market interventions: Mike Dolan
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - You can sometimes buck the market - for a time at least. Even mention government or central bank intervention in financial markets to many professionals and you elicit a tirade on such futility against forces beyond control. And yet again, 2022 proved that's far from...
New Zealand forecasts recession in 2023 as it delivers largest rate hike in history
New Zealand’s reserve bank has forecast that the country will tip into recession in 2023, and has lifted the official cash rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points, to 4.25%. The cash rate hike, announced on Wednesday, is the largest in the central bank’s history, and comes as it...
Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe
The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
