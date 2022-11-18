In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...

2 DAYS AGO