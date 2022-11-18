Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth Once Made Her a Billionaire—Here’s How Much She Makes Now
Ever since Theranos shuttered its operations, people have wondered what happened to Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth. The former CEO and founder of the now-defunct Silicon Valley health technology company was once the world’s youngest self-made billionaire women. But now, Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth looks awfully different. Holmes was born on February 3, 1984, in Washington, D.C. Her mom, Noel, was a Congressional committee staffer, whereas her dad, Christian, was a vice president at the energy giant Enron before moving onto government positions at agencies like USAID. When she was a child, Holmes and her family moved from Washington, D.C. to Houston,...
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband: Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Throughout Elizabeth Holmes' many controversies, one man has stood by the Theranos' founder's side: her husband, Billy Evans. In 2003, Holmes founded Theranos, a $9 billion Silicon Valley biotechnology start-up company. She claimed the company had revolutionized blood-testing technology to diagnose a multitude of diseases with just a few drops of blood. In 2015, however, […]
The Verge
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, in prison, according to journalist John Carreyrou. She will have to report to prison on April 27th, 2023, and will have an additional three years of supervised release once she’s out, according to Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan.
Prosecutors: Elizabeth Holmes fraud created 'spectacular fame, adoration, billions of dollars of wealth'
SAN JOSE -- A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.Holmes' sentencing in the same San Jose courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall.U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will take center stage as he weighs the federal government's recommendation to send...
denver7.com
Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for no prison time in Theranos fraud case
Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a judge not to give her prison time as she prepares to be sentenced after going on trial for defrauding investors, Reuters reported. According to Forbes, her lawyers asked a judge to only give her a maximum of 18 months in prison if...
Elizabeth Holmes Asks For 18 Months Home Stay Instead of Jail After the Former Theranos CEO Was Convicted of Fraud
The filing argued the "real" Holmes has been obscured by "media vitriol."
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
Elizabeth Holmes trial: federal prosecutors seeking 15 years for Theranos fraud
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison for lying to investors and putting patients' safety at risk.
