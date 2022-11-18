Read full article on original website
Daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shares difficult news
The daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shared some difficult news over the weekend. Angelique Anne Bollettieri, Nick’s daughter, shared on Facebook Saturday that Nick is likely living his final days. “Dad is close to transitioning to the next place but he is still here with us and hopes...
"Finally won a match as a dad" - Nadal equals Federer's and Djokovic's milestone of winning as a father
Rafael Nadal became a father recently and he finally got to win a match in that capacity after he defeated non-father Ruud at the ATP Finals. Nadal played his best tennis since Wimbledon, producing 16 aces and a total of 37 winners, earning him the victory. Nadal's outstanding performance and strong numbers helped him ease up a bith and the improved mood was visible after the match:
What time is the ATP Final? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud today
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten...
Murray reveals daughter is following in his footsteps and is playing tennis
Andy Murray has revealed that his oldest child, a daughter named Sophia started to play tennis as she showed interest in the sport. Murray, whose dedication to tennis never came into question, could not hide his smile when he spoke about his oldest daughter. She's shown an interest in tennis and started to play the sport properly which he confirmed in an interview with Hello Magazine:
Tennis-Mental health not helped by tough tour demands, says Federer
Nov 19 (Reuters) - The demanding schedule on the ATP and WTA circuits can have a negative impact on the mental health of players, tennis great Roger Federer said on Saturday. The 20-time grand slam champion retired from the sport in September after travelling around the world a number of times during a career that spanned almost a quarter of a century.
Djokovic grounded despite being on the cusp of biggest payday ever in tennis: "I know how it feels like having zero on the table"
Novak Djokovic is staying grounded ahead of what might be the biggest paycheck in tennis history if he wins the event. Novak Djokovic has a chance to win the ATP Finals later today when he faces Casper Ruud in the final. As he went undefeated in the round-robin stage, Djokovic has a chance to take home the full prize money of the event - $4.74 million.
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...
Ruud picks player to save his life: "I'd pick Djokovic over Alcaraz"
Casper Ruud picked Novak Djokovic as the player who would be most likely to win one match in order to save his life. Casper Ruud thinks Novak Djokovic is currently the best player in the world with no disrespect to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is certainly proving it at the ATP Finals going undefeated in the group stage with a very tough group.
Djokovic matches Federer’s record with 6th ATP Finals title
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s...
'None of us are even close to the big three,' says top ATP star
Daniil Medvedev says he cannot consider himself, or anyone else, to be in the same league as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Federer retired this year but Nadal and Djokovic are still around, with he latter winning Wimbledon and the ATP Finals in 2022. Nadal, meanwhile, beat Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open as well as winning his customary French Open title.
Rafael Nadal describes Novak Djokovic Australian Open return as 'good for tennis'
Rafael Nadal has welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic can play the 2023 Australian Open, saying it’s the best outcome for everyone. Djokovic was unable to compete at Australian Open this year after being deported in a row over his vaccination status. Nadal took full advantage and went on...
Novak Djokovic clinches sixth ATP Finals title with statement performance
Novak Djokovic has won the 2022 ATP Finals, equalling Roger Federer's record of six titles at the end-of-season tournament. The Serbian defeated No. 3 seed Casper Ruud in straight sets in the title match, prevailing 7-5 6-3. The victory caps off an eventful and bizarre season for Djokovic, in which...
Serena Williams nominated for 2022 WTA Comeback Player of the Year
After not playing on the WTA Tour for 364 for days, Serena Williams returned at this year's Wimbledon and despite a slow start, she took care of a show as she always does. The 41-years-old American played in the All England Club, Toronto in Cincinnati and in her first four matches, she failed to win three times. Then, Serena Williams participated at the 2022 US Open, which she announced would be her last professional tennis tournament and the Arthur Ashe Stadium was packed for every one of her matches.
"Everything is easier with power" - Zheng on her idol Serena Williams
Qinwen Zheng plays with a lot of power and it's not by chance but rather a dedicated effort as she tries to emulate her idol, Serena Williams. Thanks to her aggressive style of play, which is typical of WTA tennis, Zheng had a fantastic season this year and established herself as a top 100 regular. Zheng learned how to attack and win points on her own terms from her idol, Williams, who embodied a similar style.
Novak Djokovic: 'I always see myself as the best player in the world'
The ATP Finals underlined the enduring authority of Novak Djokovic, and he won't give it up without a fight.
Taylor Fritz emphasizes the benefits of the quick indoor hardcourts at the ATP Finals - "That's not normal that Rafa is acing me three times a game"
American tennis star Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Thursday, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2. When asked if the serve is perhaps more important on Turin's quick surface, Fritz stated that it helps people who don't usually get free points on serve. He emphasized his point by recalling a practice session he had with Rafael Nadal ahead of the season-ending tournament.
"I didn't think he'd play out of his 20s" - Courier on Nadal
Jim Courier did not think Rafael Nadal would play in his 30s and he feels grateful that the Spaniard is still able to play tennis. Due to his knee issues, there have been numerous injury concerns early in Nadal's career. Injury worries never truly went away for him, but he handled them incredibly effectively. While some might call it fate, Courier is thankful for it.
