Duckworth Joins Markey, Rep. Eshoo in Introducing Legislation to Ensure Accessibility of Video, Communication and Emerging Technologies for Individuals with Disabilities

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVMALDEN -- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark was in Malden Saturday morning at her first event since launching her bid to become Democratic Whip. "We have some real challenges that families are facing, and we're facing together as a nation," said Clark.Several top Congress leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, are stepping down. "I see this as a great opportunity to have some new leadership while still being able to rely on our mentors and friends who have served us so well," Clark said. She continued, "The message from the midterms was clear. People chose community over chaos." If elected, the Revere native would...

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO