ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Duckworth Joins Markey, Rep. Eshoo in Introducing Legislation to Ensure Accessibility of Video, Communication and Emerging Technologies for Individuals with Disabilities

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio AFGE
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Blumenauer praises Senate approval of cannabis research bill

Oregon Democrat sponsors legislation that goes to Biden; 39 states now allow medical use, but feds do not. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer praised Senate passage of his legislation to foster further research into medical uses for marijuana and cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical that may have therapeutic uses. The voice vote Wednesday, Nov. 16, by the Senate moved the bill (HR 8454) to President Joe Biden, who has shifted his stance in recent weeks. Blumenauer, a Democrat from Portland, is the bill's chief sponsor. The bill passed the House on a 325-95 vote on July 26. The Senate vote took place...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Wyden lays out 2023 agenda for Senate Finance Committee

Mental health access, health care costs, trade assistance are issues as Congress prepares for split control.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has laid out a relatively modest agenda as he heads into a second full cycle as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Though control of the House had not been determined when he spoke with reporters, the Oregon Democrat apparently anticipated a Republican takeover when he laid out some of his committee priorities for 2023. He said he would continue to work on expanding access to mental health services, restraining health care costs, and modernizing assistance and retraining for workers whose...
OREGON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
The Hill

Sanders to seek gavel of Senate health committee

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is pursuing the top spot on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, his spokesman said Thursday, now that Democrats are poised to maintain control of the Senate. As leader of the committee with jurisdiction over much of federal health policy, Sanders will...
Daily Mail

Hakeem Jeffries officially announces his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in move that will drop average age of House leadership by 31 years

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announced Friday that he was running to lead the House Democrats and replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 'Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,' the New York Democrat wrote in a letter addressed to the members of the 118th Congress, which assembles in January.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Clyburn seeks to remain in leadership

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) launched an effort on Thursday to remain in the top tiers of Democratic leadership next year, announcing his bid to be the fourth-ranking Democrat in the next Congress. In a letter to fellow lawmakers, Clyburn, who has been the No. 3 House Democrat since 2006, touted...
CBS Boston

Rep. Katherine Clark launches campaign to become Democratic Whip

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVMALDEN -- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark was in Malden Saturday morning at her first event since launching her bid to become Democratic Whip. "We have some real challenges that families are facing, and we're facing together as a nation," said Clark.Several top Congress leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, are stepping down. "I see this as a great opportunity to have some new leadership while still being able to rely on our mentors and friends who have served us so well," Clark said. She continued, "The message from the midterms was clear. People chose community over chaos." If elected, the Revere native would...
MALDEN, MA
Axios

Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
MARYLAND STATE
straightarrownews.com

Hakeem Jeffries, Pete Aguilar headline new Democratic leadership

The House Democratic leadership that has been in power for decades is stepping down. It is also endorsing Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., Katherine Clark, Mass., and Pete Aguilar, Calif., to fill its shoes in the hopes of having a smooth transition. “In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy