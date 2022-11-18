Duckworth Joins Markey, Rep. Eshoo in Introducing Legislation to Ensure Accessibility of Video, Communication and Emerging Technologies for Individuals with Disabilities

Read full article on original website
Blumenauer praises Senate approval of cannabis research bill
Oregon Democrat sponsors legislation that goes to Biden; 39 states now allow medical use, but feds do not. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer praised Senate passage of his legislation to foster further research into medical uses for marijuana and cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical that may have therapeutic uses. The voice vote Wednesday, Nov. 16, by the Senate moved the bill (HR 8454) to President Joe Biden, who has shifted his stance in recent weeks. Blumenauer, a Democrat from Portland, is the bill's chief sponsor. The bill passed the House on a 325-95 vote on July 26. The Senate vote took place...
Wyden lays out 2023 agenda for Senate Finance Committee
Mental health access, health care costs, trade assistance are issues as Congress prepares for split control.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has laid out a relatively modest agenda as he heads into a second full cycle as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Though control of the House had not been determined when he spoke with reporters, the Oregon Democrat apparently anticipated a Republican takeover when he laid out some of his committee priorities for 2023. He said he would continue to work on expanding access to mental health services, restraining health care costs, and modernizing assistance and retraining for workers whose...
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Sanders to seek gavel of Senate health committee
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is pursuing the top spot on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, his spokesman said Thursday, now that Democrats are poised to maintain control of the Senate. As leader of the committee with jurisdiction over much of federal health policy, Sanders will...
Hakeem Jeffries officially announces his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in move that will drop average age of House leadership by 31 years
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announced Friday that he was running to lead the House Democrats and replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 'Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,' the New York Democrat wrote in a letter addressed to the members of the 118th Congress, which assembles in January.
Rising star Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to lead U.S. House Democrats
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. congressman Hakeem Jeffries on Friday formally launched a bid to become the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she was giving up her leadership role.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
Clyburn seeks to remain in leadership
Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) launched an effort on Thursday to remain in the top tiers of Democratic leadership next year, announcing his bid to be the fourth-ranking Democrat in the next Congress. In a letter to fellow lawmakers, Clyburn, who has been the No. 3 House Democrat since 2006, touted...
Rep. Katherine Clark launches campaign to become Democratic Whip
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVMALDEN -- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark was in Malden Saturday morning at her first event since launching her bid to become Democratic Whip. "We have some real challenges that families are facing, and we're facing together as a nation," said Clark.Several top Congress leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, are stepping down. "I see this as a great opportunity to have some new leadership while still being able to rely on our mentors and friends who have served us so well," Clark said. She continued, "The message from the midterms was clear. People chose community over chaos." If elected, the Revere native would...
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
‘New Day is Dawning’: Pelosi Endorses Hakeem Jeffries to Replace Her in House Leadership
After announcing she won’t seek another term in House leadership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially handing to the baton to Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar to lead the now minority party in the House of Representatives. Jeffries, a 52-year-old congressman...
Hakeem Jeffries, Pete Aguilar headline new Democratic leadership
The House Democratic leadership that has been in power for decades is stepping down. It is also endorsing Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, N.Y., Katherine Clark, Mass., and Pete Aguilar, Calif., to fill its shoes in the hopes of having a smooth transition. “In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led...
