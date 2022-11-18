There are two ways to greet the holidays: 1) Sourly, backing into a festive season that’s coming whether you like it or not; or: 2) Enthusiastically, embracing the moment for all its joy and good cheer. With special guest artists and a heavenly choir of voices, Yavapai College Performing Art Center’s Let the Season Begin! starts your holidays off the right way, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

