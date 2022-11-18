Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Join us and discover the imagination and skill of YC’s talented Art Students!
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the Fall Juried Student Exhibition. New work by Yavapai College Prescott Visual Arts Department Students. Join us and discover the imagination and skill of YC’s talented Art Students!. More than 60 works of art by Yavapai College Prescott’s Visual Arts students will go...
SignalsAZ
YBBBS Gala Call of the Disco Ball a Huge Success
The Call of the Disco Ball was alive and dancing at the Prescott Resort on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the return of the Annual Gala of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS). Over 310 community members joined the organization to celebrate 50 years of providing meaningful mentoring matches to...
theprescotttimes.com
Free screening of new Stewart Udall documentary
Free screening of new Stewart Udall documentary is Sunday at YC. Yavapai College Film and Media Arts is presenting a free screening of the new documentary, “Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Building 19 on the YC Prescott campus. The film,...
SignalsAZ
YCPAC’s Let the Season Begin Starts
There are two ways to greet the holidays: 1) Sourly, backing into a festive season that’s coming whether you like it or not; or: 2) Enthusiastically, embracing the moment for all its joy and good cheer. With special guest artists and a heavenly choir of voices, Yavapai College Performing Art Center’s Let the Season Begin! starts your holidays off the right way, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
prescottenews.com
Toni Tennille’s Hello, Dolly: Live at the Yavapai Performing Arts Center
Hello, Dolly, presented this weekend in all its glory at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center, puts a big piece of musical history on local display. Since the original 1964 opening at Broadway’s St. James Theater, ‘Dolly’ has become one of America’s best loved musicals. The original production which ran for six years and 2800 performances set records with ten Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. ‘Dolly’ captured the public imagination and has become a musical icon.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
You Can Stay In An Arizona VRBO That Used To Be Part Of A Dairy Farm
Looking for a quick escape? Discover what Northern Arizona has to offer and stay at a 100-year-old refurbished dairy building called the Verde Dairy Cottage.
Sedona Red Rock News
City council moves to buy Sedona Cultural Park
At its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Sedona City Council will discuss purchasing the derelict Sedona Cultural Park and issuing $10.2 million worth of bonds secured by the city’s excise tax revenues to cover part of the cost — all within the next three weeks. The park,...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022. City Offices, Library and Solid Waste Collection Schedule. The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The...
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona not scheduled to get high-speed internet boost anytime soon
Cornville and Rimrock are on track to receive upgraded broadband internet access by October 2023 — but Sedona, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are not. As part of the Yavapai County Broadband Initiative, the county has committed $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to constructing a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet to unserved or underserved areas. So far, the county has awarded two contracts for network expansion.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Closed for Thanksgiving
In honor of the Thanksgiving Holiday, Yavapai County buildings, including the Arizona Superior Courts, and the Sheriff’s Office, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th. County offices will once again be open on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The Development Services Department online...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
Consideration of an application to change the General Plan Land Use Designation from GC (General Commercial) to PLD (Planned Development) for approximately 11.6 acres located on the west side of Silverado Drive, south of Rodeo Drive, at 1432 S. Silverado Drive. Consideration of an application for a Zone Change from...
theprescotttimes.com
Laurin Custis Named Yavapai County Elections Director
Laurin Custis Named Yavapai County Elections Director by Board of Supervisors. At the regular Board of Supervisors meeting, on November 16, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Laurin Custis as the Yavapai County Elections Director effective November 27, 2022. Laurin has been the Program Administrator...
