papermag.com
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks
Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj. Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter
The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
ETOnline.com
2023 GRAMMY Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Viola Davis and More
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and while there was plenty of recognition for some of the year's biggest artists -- like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and more -- we have to discuss some of the more surprising inclusions (Taylor Swift is country again!) and shocking exclusions (no love for Megan Thee Stallion?!).
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Robbie Williams stands by decision to perform in Qatar for the World Cup despite backlash
Singer Robbie Williams is responding to backlash he has received for choosing to perform at the World Cup in Qatar amid growing concerns over human rights violations.
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureLil Baby Performs "In A Minute" And "California Breeze" At 2022...
Christina Aguilera Teams Up With Christian Nodal for a Powerful Duet at the Latin Grammys
Christina Aguilera returned to the Latin Grammy Awards stage for a powerful performance with Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The pop superstar showed off her chops in the música Mexicana genre while the two artists performed their duet “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.”. The theme of the performance...
Cardi B to make surprise performance at 2022 AMAs
Cardi B is ready to “Pull Up” to the 2022 American Music Awards. The rapper, 30, is making a surprise appearance and performing at the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night, Page Six can exclusively confirm. Additionally, Cardi is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, up against GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. The “WAP” singer’s highly anticipated performance will mark one of her first big shows since the tragic death of family member Takeoff. The rapper – who was shot and killed in Texas on Nov. 1 at the age of 28 – was the cousin...
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
Adele Hilariously Brings Her Megan Thee Stallion Choreography To Vegas Residency
The 34-year-old broke out into dance moves first seen in the Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" video — which concertgoers recognized immediately.
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Sparks 'Utopia' Theory After Performing In Front Of One Of His 'Biggest Inspirations'
Travis Scott has sparked further excitement for his long-awaited Utopia album, which some fans believe may be around the corner. Over the weekend, the Cactus Jack rapper headlined day two of the 2022 Primavera Sound festival in Chile, where he had the privilege of performing in front of one of his favorite artists.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
ETOnline.com
BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist
BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
Watch Lupita Nyong’o‘s Intense Underwater Workout For ’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took the fight to the great seas of the Marvel universe, and Lupita Nyong’o came prepared for the battle. On Saturday (Nov. 19), the Kenyan-Mexican actress uploaded a behind-the-scenes peek into her intense underwater workout as she trained for her role as Nakia in the record-breaking Black Panther sequel. More from VIBE.com'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Breaks Box Office Record With $180 Million DebutRihanna Drops New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'Letitia Wright Reflects On Concussion, Injuries Obtained While Filming 'Wakanda Forever' The clip referenced Talokan, Namor’s fictional underwater nation introduced in the sequel, as Nyong’o fiercely swam carrying...
Rauw Alejandro Brings Out the Jabbawockeez for Otherworldly Latin Grammys Performance
Rauw Alejandro is bringing Saturno to the Latin Grammys. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star took the stage to perform a medley of songs from his new album, including “Lejos Del Cielo,” “Mas De Una Vez,” and “Punto 40,” plus his Vice Versa hit “Desesperados.” He dove into complex choreography and welcomed dance group the Jabbawockeez for an outer space-themed performance. It’s a massive year for Alejandro at the Latin Grammys. He’s nominated eight times, including for “Te Felicito” with Shakira in the Record of the Year category, and Song of the Year for “Agua,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee...
ETOnline.com
Kim Petras Gushes Over Sam Smith and 'Unholy' Success at 2022 AMAs (Exclusive)
Kim Petras is thankful for Sam Smith! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 30-year-old singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and gushed about "Unholy," the track they released in September. "I love Sam so much. I really love this song and everything it stands for, everything Sam...
