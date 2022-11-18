Read full article on original website
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Announces Recent Activity
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On October 29, David B. Funte, 29, of Shelbyville, was arrested on a Clay County Warrant ($3,000, 10% to apply plus $75 FTA Fee) for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Aggravated Assault. Funte was later released by the court.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement On Incident In Clay City From November 20th
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. At approximately 3:39 p.m. this afternoon (November 20, 2022) the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Casey’s General Store in Clay City for a report of a child screaming in the bathroom. Prior to the deputy’s arrival a second report came in that a male subject had displayed a gun and there was a gunshot towards the passenger window of a vehicle outside the business. The suspect along with other involved parties left northbound on Main St. in a white passenger car and then returned a short time later.
Lake Land College Ranked Among Best Associate Degrees In Illinois
University HQ ranked Lake Land College as the twelfth best associate degree college in Illinois compared to nearly 50 other community colleges throughout the state. The college earned the recognition based on several factors, one of which was having affordable degree programs, quality teaching and supportive faculty. “We are exceedingly...
Dieterich Village Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 6:30pm. Routine Business: Omnibus Vote; Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting on 11/7/2022; Water/Sewer/Streets Department. Unfinished Business: Discuss proposals received for the Refuse, Recycling, and Waste Management Program and consider for approval hiring a company for...
Nellie Irene Koontz, 84
Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, Illinois, passed away at 6:10 PM – Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM – Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Montrose, Illinois, with Rev. Tonna...
Report Of Shots Fired In Effingham Leads To Arrests
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/16/22 at 11:45 pm, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Third Street regarding a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several people inside the residence. Officers conducted an initial investigation and obtained a search warrant for the residence with the assistance of the Effingham County State’s Attorney Office. Officers found a handgun and ammunition inside the residence. Officers also located evidence that a handgun had been fired during the search.
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, 78
Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, age 78, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 3:43 PM – Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM – Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with a service to follow. In loving memory of Ray, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund, PO Box 333, Newton, Illinois 62448.
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86, of Washington, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Union Cemetery, Altamont, IL, with Bob Herdes officiating. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL or Parkinson’s Research Foundation in Sarasota, FL.
3 arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
2022 Teutopolis Unit #50 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released on the Teutopolis Unit #50 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Retiring Queen from Homecoming 2021: Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst. Retiring King from Homecoming 2021: Max Niebrugge, son of Scott and Marcia Niebrugge. Freshman Attendant: Olivia Wittenmyer, daughter of Brad and Jen Wittenmyer. Sophomore...
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
Friday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Daniel E. Martin of Teutopolis for a Crawford County FTA warrant for violation of probation conditions. Daniel was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Angela M. Mace of Altamont for an Effingham County...
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth
Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
Suspected burglary turns into rural Texico teen seeking help following crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a burglary in progress in rural Kell early this morning where a 17-year-old rural Texico man had broken into a home seeking help following a nearby crash. The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Kell Road east of Kell when...
