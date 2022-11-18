Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne author brings children’s book to life at Botanical Conservatory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Botanical Conservatory held on Saturday afternoon a book signing with Talitha Shipman, an Indiana-based author and illustrator. The author has created a number of picture books, and Shipman’s latest edition, “Happy Smallidays”, focuses on finding joy in the simple things in life. In a partnership with the conservatory, families can go through an interactive exhibit on theme with the holiday season and Shipman’s book.
PHOTOS: See creations in annual Festival of Gingerbread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual tradition is back in Fort Wayne looking sweeter than ever. The Festival of Gingerbread has made its way downtown, and you can visit the History Center starting next week to see all the creations up close. For now, here are a few photos:
10th annual Blues Bash returns with live, in-person performances
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Celebrate your story with music and fun at the annual Blues Bash at 6:00 p.m.!. The League is hosting its 10th Blues Bash at the Parkview Marro Center for Research & Innovation Saturday. As a way to provide entertainment to the Fort Wayne community as well as spread awareness for individuals with disabilities, The League hosts this musical event to “support the crucial programs” it provides.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to add 5th flight to 2023 schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a local radio station’s fundraiser, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced it will be adding a fifth Honor Flight to its schedule in 2023. The additional flight will be dedicated to veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is only...
At the Library: Little Turtle branch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For this week’s At the Library segment, we ventured out of the main branch of the Allen County Public Library to the Little Turtle branch. Learn what you can find at the Little Turtle branch in the interview above. The Little Turtle branch...
WATCH: Fantasy of Lights switched on for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring more than 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers. The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier, compared to years past, according to a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
Christmas at the Old Fort
Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
Be Our Guest – Charlie’s Place
This week’s 50 percent off Be Our Guest deal features Charlie’s Place located in Fort Wayne just west of the Glenbrook Square Mall. Check out the video to get a feel for what Charlie’s Place is all about and then click here to purchase the gift certificate.
Crews to work on road in front of Memorial Park in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working Tuesday on a main road that leads to downtown Fort Wayne, the city’s Traffic Engineering Department said. There will be lane restrictions on Washington Boulevard between Fairview and Glasgow avenues, around Memorial Park. Drivers headed toward downtown from Fort Wayne’s east side should be prepared for slower traffic, or find a different route that day.
Collecting Used Shoes
Changing Footprints will have a table at this year’s Christ Child Festival, located in rooms A-C on 1st floor of the downtown Allen County Public Library. All are encouraged to bring in your used shoes on November 23 from 3-8p, and again from 10a-5p on November 25. Cheryl Brockmann,...
Get ready to shop small with Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne is getting ready for a busy week. Night of Lights is on Wednesday, but local businesses get ready for Days of Holly Shopping after that. Learn more about how you can participate in the interview above. The Days of Holly Shopping...
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
Kenny Chesney to perform in Fort Wayne
Kenny Chesney is performing at the Coliseum in the spring during his 2023 tour.
2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.
Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death last year with the sharp metal point of a comb. An Allen County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday night before convicting Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of one count of murder, The Journal Gazette reported.
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
