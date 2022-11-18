Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes

Read full article on original website
Multiple DeKalb apartment units damaged by fire early Monday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department says a fire damaged multiple units at a local apartment complex. The fire started around 4:40 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. DFRD said four units were damaged in the fire. Everyone was evacuated from the...
Construction project could unclog traffic jams at Kennesaw State
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Relief could be on the way for thousands of students trying to get around one of the busiest college campuses in Georgia. Kennesaw State University in Cobb County is getting $2,000,000 to help unclog traffic jams. Safety upgrades will target three key intersections along...
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
High danger of fire in Cobb County Sunday afternoon as humidity drops alongside dry conditions
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that warns of high fire danger in Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022 due to low humidity and dry fuel conditions. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Accident In Calhoun County Causes Lane Closures
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, has caused a lane closure. The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204 in Calhoun County are currently blocked. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Georgia gasoline prices fall 6 cents per gallon over past week
There is good news for drivers with Thanksgiving travel plans. Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped six cents on average over the past week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.11 per gallon. This amounts to 13 cents less than motorists were paying this time last year.
Cobb County weather forecast: Monday November 21, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, November 21, 2022, with a high near 53 degrees. Tonight it’s expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 36. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This forecast is centered on...
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners takes action on providing transportation help for seniors and disabled, fire safety, more walkability
During their latest meetings, the Board of Commissioners gave the green light to several County initiatives. Here is a quick glance at some of the actions taken:. There’s more help coming to Gwinnett County seniors and those with disabilities. The board approved a contract to pick up residents for non-emergency medical transportation across the county. The contract, which runs through mid-November 2023, is funded 73 percent by the Atlanta Regional Commission.
Bomb threat causes abrupt evacuation at metro Atlanta Target, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A metro Atlanta Target store is closed after a bomb threat was called into the store, Brookhaven police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they received the call at 8:45 p.m., and responded to the...
Fire destroys Cherokee County family's home
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County family has lost everything after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. Officials with Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services says crews responded around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fire on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road. At the scene,...
Investigation underway after a car slammed into a Lithonia home on Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after emergency officials say a car slammed into a home in Lithonia on Saturday evening. According to officials, the crash happened at the 5800 block of Wind Gate Lane. According to DeKalb County police officials, “it was a car accident...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
First Alert Forecast | Freezing night, unsettled workweek ahead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fresh batch of cold air has settled into North Georgia. Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Across Atlanta, the temperature is forecast to drop into the low to mid-30s by 10 p.m. It’ll cool even quicker outside of Atlanta proper. Some communities will remain below freezing for more than 10 hours tonight, into Monday morning.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Rome, GA)
Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street before 10 a.m.
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
40+ Coweta, Fayette Christmas Light Displays, Map & Printable [2022]
Few things puts a smile on a child's (or adult's) face more than seeing a holiday light display. Below are nearby family displays that are provided for FREE as gifts to our community. When visiting the neighborhood displays, please be respectful of the neighbors and adhere to traffic laws. If...
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
