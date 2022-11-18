I'm happy to say we've bottomed out with the temps. We're on the rebound now. Overnight, we had a low temp of 13 degrees. It wasn't a record in Milwaukee but felt like it. Actual air readings were below zero in the Northwoods. It felt like -10 in some spots with the wind factored into the equation. The wind will still be brisk the next few days but at least a more southwesterly wind component will start to modify the numbers. Some computer models are hinting at close to 50 by the end of the week with rain showers for Thanksgiving!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO