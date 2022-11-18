ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

1 dead after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chillicothe community members hold prayer vigil for Sgt. Kocheran

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe community gathered together Sunday to support Sgt. Eric Kochran, who still remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center, fighting for his life after being shot in the doorway of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. “Today they said he was having a better...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night. According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

Deputy, suspect shot at Ross County Sheriff's Office

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy and a suspect were shot at the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said a suspect was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Police: Officer uses pepper spray to break up fight at Groveport Madison High School

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said an officer deployed pepper spray after a fight broke out at Groveport Madison High School on Tuesday. According to Groveport Madison Schools, a verbal altercation happened during lunch around 12:30 p.m. The school's resource officer requested additional support and Groveport police along with Madison Township police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school.
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy