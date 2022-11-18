Read full article on original website
Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman on the city's east side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at west Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a carry-out in west Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 4:55 p.m., according to a release.
1 dead after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
73-year-old acquitted on involuntary manslaughter charge in June 2021 incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was acquitted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday following an incident in June of 2021 in east Columbus, according to the Franklin County prosecutor's office. On Oct. 7, Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge...
Chillicothe community members hold prayer vigil for Sgt. Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe community gathered together Sunday to support Sgt. Eric Kochran, who still remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center, fighting for his life after being shot in the doorway of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. “Today they said he was having a better...
Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night. According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.
Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said a vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Videos show what happened before exchange of gunfire between suspect, Ross County deputy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surveillance video released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office shows what transpired between a man and a deputy before the two exchanged gunfire. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s office in Chillicothe. In the video, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell is seen...
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire outside of Ross County Sheriff's Office
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect was killed and a deputy was seriously hurt after an exchange of gunfire outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. At approximately 5 p.m., Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot during an exchange of...
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Deputy, suspect shot at Ross County Sheriff's Office
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy and a suspect were shot at the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said a suspect was...
Ohio State police, student government give out 200 car locks to prevent vehicle theft on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of being the victim, students at The Ohio State University are working with OSU’s Police Department on prevention this weekend with their Steering Wheel Lock Program, giving 200 steering wheel locks to the most vulnerable students. “On the student side, for many of us,...
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
Man dead after his vehicle struck median on US Route 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a median and overturned in Pickaway County early Friday, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to U.S. Route 23, near state Route 762 at 12:41 a.m. on a call of a vehicle crash....
Columbus police release bodycam video of suspect, officer exchanging gunfire in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video on Monday showing a suspect and an officer exchanging gunfire over the weekend. Columbus police said officers were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning for a report of shots fired.
Sheriff: Reported shooting at Franklin Heights High School deemed false
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false report of a shooting at Franklin Heights High School led to a heavy law enforcement response Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson with South-Western City Schools told 10TV that someone called in a threat to the Columbus Division of...
Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
Police: Officer uses pepper spray to break up fight at Groveport Madison High School
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said an officer deployed pepper spray after a fight broke out at Groveport Madison High School on Tuesday. According to Groveport Madison Schools, a verbal altercation happened during lunch around 12:30 p.m. The school's resource officer requested additional support and Groveport police along with Madison Township police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school.
18-year-old suspect in fatal Columbus gas station shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man at a northeast Columbus gas station last month. Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, was taken into custody after turning himself in Sunday. He is charged with murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky. The shooting...
