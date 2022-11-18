CLAREMORE, Okla. — Earlier this month the City of Claremore issued an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at their city council meeting. The Purple Heart, the nation’s oldest military award, was first established by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and specifically honors individuals who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. More than 900 Purple Heart locations are in the United States, honoring the 1.6 million Purple Heart recipients.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO