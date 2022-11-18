Read full article on original website
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
news9.com
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center hosting fitness competition this holiday season
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center is hosting a five-week fitness competition this holiday season. The winning team will take home the grand prize of $1,000, the fitness center said in a press release. “The competition is open to anyone over the age of 16,” said...
Scheels confirms Tulsa location coming in 2024
The company is bringing their first all sports store to Tulsa at Woodland Hills mall in Fall of 2024.
KOKI FOX 23
Nativity Museum opens in Pryor
PRYOR, Okla. — Midway between Pryor and Adair on US Hwy 69 (Jefferson Highway) stands the 110-foot-tall Cross on the Prairie, which is one of the tallest freestanding statues in the United States, the museum announced in a press release. Clay and Melissa Hibbard erected the cross. In 2022,...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore recognized as ‘Purple Heart City’
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Earlier this month the City of Claremore issued an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at their city council meeting. The Purple Heart, the nation’s oldest military award, was first established by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and specifically honors individuals who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. More than 900 Purple Heart locations are in the United States, honoring the 1.6 million Purple Heart recipients.
moreclaremore.com
Mickey Perry – Remembering a Mayor
MICKEY PERRY – REMEMBERING A MAYOR. The son of Jackson Charles Perry and Lottie Marie (Roof) Bitsko was born July 9, 1947, in Collinsville. Mickey was the oldest child and had four sisters. He graduated from Foyil High School in 1965. Mickey earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in 1975.
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
KOKI FOX 23
Checotah hosting free community meal on Thanksgiving Day
CHECOTAH, Okla. — Checotah is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day. The meal is free to anyone in McIntosh County who wants a hot lunch. The free meal will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Checotah Multipurpose Building, 200 W Duncan Ave.
okcfox.com
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
moreclaremore.com
Great Mexican food in Claremore
El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Caring Van to offer free flu shots to Broken Arrow students
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is teaming up the Caring Van program to offer free flu immunizations to eligible students Thursday, Dec. 1, the school district announced. A registered nurse will be available at the school sites to administer a free injectable flu vaccine to students...
moreclaremore.com
American Classic eateries in Claremore
Boomarang Diner is a great option for a quick and tasty lunch. Enjoy the 50s-themed décor and atmosphere while waiting on your chicken fried steak sandwich or delicious cheeseburger. CARL’S CONEY ISLAND. Located in NeMar Center on Will Rogers Boulevard, Carl’s Coney Island has been serving coneys, tamales,...
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
publicradiotulsa.org
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
