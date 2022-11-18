ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Nativity Museum opens in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. — Midway between Pryor and Adair on US Hwy 69 (Jefferson Highway) stands the 110-foot-tall Cross on the Prairie, which is one of the tallest freestanding statues in the United States, the museum announced in a press release. Clay and Melissa Hibbard erected the cross. In 2022,...
PRYOR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore recognized as ‘Purple Heart City’

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Earlier this month the City of Claremore issued an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at their city council meeting. The Purple Heart, the nation’s oldest military award, was first established by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and specifically honors individuals who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. More than 900 Purple Heart locations are in the United States, honoring the 1.6 million Purple Heart recipients.
CLAREMORE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Mickey Perry – Remembering a Mayor

MICKEY PERRY – REMEMBERING A MAYOR. The son of Jackson Charles Perry and Lottie Marie (Roof) Bitsko was born July 9, 1947, in Collinsville. Mickey was the oldest child and had four sisters. He graduated from Foyil High School in 1965. Mickey earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in 1975.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Checotah hosting free community meal on Thanksgiving Day

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Checotah is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day. The meal is free to anyone in McIntosh County who wants a hot lunch. The free meal will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Checotah Multipurpose Building, 200 W Duncan Ave.
CHECOTAH, OK
okcfox.com

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Great Mexican food in Claremore

El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need

TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Caring Van to offer free flu shots to Broken Arrow students

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is teaming up the Caring Van program to offer free flu immunizations to eligible students Thursday, Dec. 1, the school district announced. A registered nurse will be available at the school sites to administer a free injectable flu vaccine to students...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
moreclaremore.com

American Classic eateries in Claremore

Boomarang Diner is a great option for a quick and tasty lunch. Enjoy the 50s-themed décor and atmosphere while waiting on your chicken fried steak sandwich or delicious cheeseburger. CARL’S CONEY ISLAND. Located in NeMar Center on Will Rogers Boulevard, Carl’s Coney Island has been serving coneys, tamales,...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa apartments damaged following fire

TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
SAND SPRINGS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy