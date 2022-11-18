ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

World Cup 2022: Where to Watch All the Matches in Los Angeles

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday and soccer fans across the world will have their eyes glued to television sets for the next six weeks as 32 countries compete in the tournament held every four years. For the first time in World Cup history, the tournament is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
csudh.edu

Toros Take Local Mayoral Races

After days of vote counting, CSUDH alumni Karen Bass and Rex Richardson have scored major victories in a pair of closely-watched mayoral races in Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively. Their wins clearly demonstrate how Toros have become important players in Southern California politics—when they take office, CSUDH alumni will hold mayorships in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Compton.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Six Flags Magic Mountain Transforms Into Magical Winter Wonderland As ‘Holiday In The Park’ Returns

Beginning this month through Jan. 1, Six Flags is set to celebrate the season with immersive holiday-themed areas. Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to bring back its “Holiday in the Park” beginning Nov. 25 and running through Jan. 1 as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Festive light displays at Palmdale parks, Jolly Holiday planned for Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is ringing in the holiday season with festive light displays in Palmdale parks and a Jolly Holiday event planned for Poncitlán Square. Beginning Dec. 1, Rancho Vista Park will glitter in classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will have a new look this year, complete with trees wrapped in holiday colors. Residents can enjoy the free light displays nightly until 10 p.m.
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status

Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County grants will help small businesses

The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

Mercy Housing Breaks Ground on Los Angeles Affordable Project

To minimize costs and project timeline, the developer will use a prefabricated modular design. Mercy Housing California has broken ground on a 63-unit, 41,000-square-foot affordable housing community located at 3552 Whittier Blvd. in Los Angeles. The development is the second of a planned five to be built with funds from the city’s $40 million HHH Innovation Challenge. The fund allows for the community to be constructed under a modular, prefabricated model, which will be added to the on-site foundations. Abode Communities is providing architectural and design services and Suffolk Construction is overseeing the property’s construction, with Factory OS building the apartment interiors. The community is scheduled for completion by August of 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA rental furniture company looks to curb industry waste

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Inside their one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, literally, everything is from Fernish. Avena Savage and David Pranik say they couldn’t be happier with their rental furniture. During the pandemic, the couple moved to Hawaii, but still needed to have a place in Los Angeles since they both work in the music business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

‘MOAH On The Move’ coming to Tierra Bonita Park this Saturday

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is hosting its second MOAH on the Move event this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tierra Bonita Park, located at 44910 27th Street East in Lancaster. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event will be hosted...
LANCASTER, CA

