FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Thousands Join To ‘Light Up Main Street’ In Santa Clarita
Thousands of residents braced the cold Saturday night and took to the streets of Downtown Newhall to take part in the festivities of “Light Up Main Street.” Mayor Laurene Weste, joined by other city council members, flipped the switch to light up Main Street as well as the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the ...
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: LA couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA
A body was found Sunday in the rubble of a commercial building that caught fire Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
NBC Los Angeles
World Cup 2022: Where to Watch All the Matches in Los Angeles
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday and soccer fans across the world will have their eyes glued to television sets for the next six weeks as 32 countries compete in the tournament held every four years. For the first time in World Cup history, the tournament is...
csudh.edu
Toros Take Local Mayoral Races
After days of vote counting, CSUDH alumni Karen Bass and Rex Richardson have scored major victories in a pair of closely-watched mayoral races in Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively. Their wins clearly demonstrate how Toros have become important players in Southern California politics—when they take office, CSUDH alumni will hold mayorships in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Compton.
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Transforms Into Magical Winter Wonderland As ‘Holiday In The Park’ Returns
Beginning this month through Jan. 1, Six Flags is set to celebrate the season with immersive holiday-themed areas. Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to bring back its “Holiday in the Park” beginning Nov. 25 and running through Jan. 1 as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling ...
theavtimes.com
Festive light displays at Palmdale parks, Jolly Holiday planned for Poncitlán Square
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is ringing in the holiday season with festive light displays in Palmdale parks and a Jolly Holiday event planned for Poncitlán Square. Beginning Dec. 1, Rancho Vista Park will glitter in classic white lights, while Poncitlán Square will have a new look this year, complete with trees wrapped in holiday colors. Residents can enjoy the free light displays nightly until 10 p.m.
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
NBC Los Angeles
High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status
Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County grants will help small businesses
The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.
multihousingnews.com
Mercy Housing Breaks Ground on Los Angeles Affordable Project
To minimize costs and project timeline, the developer will use a prefabricated modular design. Mercy Housing California has broken ground on a 63-unit, 41,000-square-foot affordable housing community located at 3552 Whittier Blvd. in Los Angeles. The development is the second of a planned five to be built with funds from the city’s $40 million HHH Innovation Challenge. The fund allows for the community to be constructed under a modular, prefabricated model, which will be added to the on-site foundations. Abode Communities is providing architectural and design services and Suffolk Construction is overseeing the property’s construction, with Factory OS building the apartment interiors. The community is scheduled for completion by August of 2023.
LA County gasoline price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 8
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 22 Saturday, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.351, its lowest amount since Sept. 8. The average price has dropped 42 times in 45 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
spectrumnews1.com
LA rental furniture company looks to curb industry waste
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Inside their one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood, literally, everything is from Fernish. Avena Savage and David Pranik say they couldn’t be happier with their rental furniture. During the pandemic, the couple moved to Hawaii, but still needed to have a place in Los Angeles since they both work in the music business.
theavtimes.com
‘MOAH On The Move’ coming to Tierra Bonita Park this Saturday
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is hosting its second MOAH on the Move event this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tierra Bonita Park, located at 44910 27th Street East in Lancaster. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event will be hosted...
