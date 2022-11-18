To minimize costs and project timeline, the developer will use a prefabricated modular design. Mercy Housing California has broken ground on a 63-unit, 41,000-square-foot affordable housing community located at 3552 Whittier Blvd. in Los Angeles. The development is the second of a planned five to be built with funds from the city’s $40 million HHH Innovation Challenge. The fund allows for the community to be constructed under a modular, prefabricated model, which will be added to the on-site foundations. Abode Communities is providing architectural and design services and Suffolk Construction is overseeing the property’s construction, with Factory OS building the apartment interiors. The community is scheduled for completion by August of 2023.

