OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Chamber of Commerce is bringing the Owasso Holly Trolley back for one day only in November.

On Nov. 25, Black Friday, the trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all rides are free to the public.

President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce Chelsea Feary said they were not surprised when they found out they could only host the Holly Trolley for one day.

“We have had a partnership with Old Urban Trolley to operate the trolley for, going on, fifteen years,” Feary said. “We knew that they were downsizing their fleet and we had been monitoring our ridership over the years and seen it had decreased.”

Feary said they hope that by having the trolley open for one day, it will increase their ridership.

“We always hope the Holly Trolley attracts people into our community,” Feary said. “It’s a park and ride for free, a transportation option; but more than anything, it’s a family experience.”

Ridership has decreased in the last 5 to 10 years and the majority of people riding were seen on Black Friday and weekends hosting local events, according to Feary.

“When we were told we needed to pick a day this year, we did, and I think we chose wisely based on past ridership,” Feary said.

Feary said they hope it enhances the shopping experience on Black Friday and maybe more people will travel to Owasso to shop and enjoy the trolley.

