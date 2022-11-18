Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBC Sports
Bagley greeted by loud boos from Kings fans in Sac return
SACRAMENTO – Kings fans let Marvin Bagley III hear it upon his return to Golden 1 Center. A rowdy crowd in Sacramento booed Bagley when he was announced as one of the Detroit Pistons’ starters on Sunday afternoon. Domantas Sabonis drew a foul on Bagley on the Kings'...
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
L.A.'s starting point guard was thoroughly roasted last night.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Spurs Preview: LeBron James Remains Out With Adductor Strain
The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. L.A. seems to be turning things around, particularly on the offensive end. After shooting woes earned the Purple and Gold one of the worst records in the NBA following a difficult first month of games, they have been shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.7% for 3 over the last five games with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook’s form surging.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?
And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook wants Lonnie Walker to go full double agent ahead of Spurs mini-series
The Los Angeles Lakers get to face off against the San Antonio Spurs three times this coming week. These two teams battle it out on Sunday in the Crypto.com Arena before San Antonio hosts the Lakers in a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday. Russell Westbrook, who himself has been...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant injured in win over OKC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Oklahoma City, needing to be helped off the court after turning his left ankle. The Grizzlies won, 121-110. Morant went from the court straight to the locker room. After the game, Coach Taylor Jenkins said there […]
Kuzma's 28 points propel Wizards past Hornets 106-102
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night.Bradley Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended.All five Washington starters scored in double figures. The Wizards have won six of seven.Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points. Gordon Hayward added 18 points. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.An 18-point third-quarter slog by Washington allowed Charlotte...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Derrick White dominates in C's win
The Boston Celtics offense continued to make history in Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. A 40-point first quarter for the C's included 10 made 3-pointers, tying a franchise record. New Orleans cut Boston's 19-point lead to six in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics held on to earn their ninth consecutive victory, 117-109.
