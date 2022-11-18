An 18-year-old girl has been found by Las Vegas Police after allegedly being locked in her bedroom by her mother and grandmother for over a year, authorities said. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, the incident occurred the early morning of Nov. 5, when officers responded to a home near 5th Street and Alexander Road in North Las Vegas after a neighbor reported a teen girl who was trying to use a ladder to climb into their upstairs bedroom.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO