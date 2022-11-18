ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
HENDERSON, NV
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening, according to North Las Vegas police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:20 p.m. near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street, just south of West Craig Road. According to police, arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Teen Escapes After Mom and Grandmother Accused of Locking Her in Upstairs Bedroom for Over a Year

An 18-year-old girl has been found by Las Vegas Police after allegedly being locked in her bedroom by her mother and grandmother for over a year, authorities said. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, the incident occurred the early morning of Nov. 5, when officers responded to a home near 5th Street and Alexander Road in North Las Vegas after a neighbor reported a teen girl who was trying to use a ladder to climb into their upstairs bedroom.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Crash leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision. According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one man, who...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

