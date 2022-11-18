ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New documents reveal Gov. DeSantis's staff helped lure migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBE6Q_0jGJxEuu00

New documents reveal that some of Governor Ron DeSantis’ top officials helped lure migrants from Texas on flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

The flights sparked controversy, and now the U.S. Treasury Department is looking into whether the governor misspent federal COVID money to transport the migrants.

A new release of documents shows a high level of coordination between members of the governor’s own staff and a former US Army veteran, who allegedly lured the migrants onto two planes bound for Massachusetts.

New video from the governor’s office shows dozens of migrants, many of them children as young as 3 years old, boarding planes.

Text messages obtained by NBC2 reveal the governor’s Safety Czar, Larry Keffe, was texting about contracts and flight times with the owner of the company who assisted in chartering the flights.

Keefe was also texting Perla Huerta, seen in a picture snapped by one of the migrants. Her text confirms she was the person scouting out migrants to board the planes.

In the following text from August 17, Huerta asked an unidentified Florida Department of Law Enforcement officer:

“where refugees hang out in between waiting on greyhound or flights out.”

Continuing that the churches were empty, and she said he went by the transportation office, but the van that dropped them off was not there.

Once she was able to fill the flights, she texted: “Yahtzee! We’re full”

A class action lawsuit against the governor accuses Hureta and others of promising jobs, homes and education if they board the planes and sign consent forms. In fact, no one from Martha’s Vineyard knew they were arriving.

Videos released by the governor’s office show the migrants smiling and happy during the trip.

The governor did not respond to our questions about the new documents but has defended the flights in the past.

“Yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said.

That transport cost taxpayers $1.5 million for flying two planes with 48 migrants on board from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard with a pit stop in Florida.

That pit stop allegedly allowed Keefe and the president of the airline flying on the plane to both be dropped off near their homes.

The stop also allowed the state to treat the migrants as if they were from Florida, justifying the taxpayer expense for the Texas trip.

Documents also show the state has paid the company flying the planes $1.5 million, but receipts show the state was quoted $153k for the flights. That leaves $1.4 million of state money unaccounted for.

The governor’s office did not answer any questions that NBC2 submitted about this report.

Comments / 32

Jan van Joolen
2d ago

This actually means, there where no illegals in Florida to export. So all he in fact did was helping an other state with our tax money. And we want him to be in charge of us. What a mistake the voters made.

Reply(2)
8
AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
2d ago

Rhonda and his hidden bank accounts. Advertising money for his presidential run. Who’s he foolin? The uneducated Trumpty Dumpty said he loves? Obviously.

Reply
7
Key West Conch
2d ago

This case will sink DeSantis. Trump is also down. Looking like Liz will be the answer!

Reply(2)
8
