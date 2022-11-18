Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died just before 6:30 p.m., Willard said.
Jodoin died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Willard.
Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales, 39, was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Ayala-Morales paid a $232 traffic fine for driving without a license, public records show.
Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the area near Fred Nash Boulevard, Vest said. All westbound lanes were blocked for several hours due to the investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 9