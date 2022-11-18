ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRfAF_0jGJx0dz00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died just before 6:30 p.m., Willard said.

Jodoin died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Willard.

Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales, 39, was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Ayala-Morales paid a $232 traffic fine for driving without a license, public records show.

Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the area near Fred Nash Boulevard, Vest said. All westbound lanes were blocked for several hours due to the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

