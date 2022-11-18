Read full article on original website
Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
Man carrying pizza box assaults homeowner in Rio Grande City, authorities say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a man holding a pizza box and handgun forced his way into a person’s home. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred Thursday at about 9:38 p.m. at a residence...
Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops
When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
Alamo teachers serve up McDonald’s to raise $1,500 for schools
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During its last McTeacher’s Night fundraiser of the year, a local Mcdonald’s owner and Marcia R. Garza Elementary School raised over $1,500 for students. The fundraiser allows teachers to work as honorary McDonald’s employees for the night to encourage students and their families to attend and help raise funds for their […]
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
Texas man convicted of hiding $500K heroin in floorboards of car
A Texas man was sent to federal prison Wednesday for distributing and hiding heroin in the floorboards of his car at a checkpoint.
The annual Holiday Village returns to Dean Porter Park
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville kicks off the Holiday Season with the annual Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park. According to the release, the event starts at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the village starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Dean Porter Park Drive. The village is set throughout the park […]
RGV officials urge caution as wet streets, fast drivers lead to uptick in crashes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley motorists on Friday might have seen a car flipped over on the roadside in Harlingen — or perhaps any number of other accidents as drivers navigated wet streets. Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious after seeing an uptick in vehicle accidents caused by wet weather conditions over […]
HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
Brownsville PD looking for ‘Porch Pirate’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest who they refer to as a “Porch Pirate.” The “Porch Pirate” was given his title by police who allege he took a television that was delivered to a residence. According to police, a doorbell camera […]
Harlingen church hosting community Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a church in Harlingen is putting together a community Thanksgiving so everyone can enjoy a nice holiday meal. The First United Methodist Church in Harlingen says they’re expecting a big turnout during their community Thanksgiving. A total of 40 turkeys will be...
McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
Region One Early Child Intervention Program donates Thanksgiving meals to Brownsville families in need
Nearly a dozen families in Brownsville received a free Thanksgiving meal courtesy of the Region One Early Child Intervention Program. The 10 families were specifically chosen to receive the meals, which were paid for by staff members with the program and their relatives. “[With] prices going up right now, there's...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Mission CISD: Bullying awareness art contest winner announced
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of young artists have captured the attention of judges in the Mission Consolidated Independent School District. District officials on Thursday announced the winners of its anti-bullying awareness art contest. The contest was aimed at middle school students to engage their creativity by raising awareness about bullying and becoming more […]
Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season
HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
