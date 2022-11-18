ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL

Shaw University files civil rights complaint after controversial traffic stop

Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations

RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Lillington boy meets WWII hero, crosses off item on checklist

Nine-year-old Gavin Poteet is a World War II fanatic. He's raising money so he can go to California to celebrate WWII-veteran "Papa Jake" Larson's 100th birthday. Nine-year-old Gavin Poteet is a World War II fanatic. He's raising money so he can go to California to celebrate WWII-veteran "Papa Jake" Larson's 100th birthday.
LILLINGTON, NC
WRAL

NC State Highway Patrol prioritizes safe driving this holiday weekend

The State Highway Patrol (SHP) is making safe driving its priority this holiday weekend. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in 2019 more than 9,000 people died nationwide in crashes involving speeding. Kristen Kozar, an investigator with the Durham Police Department's (DPD) traffic and collision team, said in a 2021 interview that 40% of fatal crashes in Durham have speeding as a factor.
WRAL

LIVE: Watch the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade

Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!. Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham's Public Hardware store closing after 98 years

A nearly century old business in downtown Durham is closing. Public Hardware has been owned by the Wall family since 1924, and they've been in their current location since 1995. In the back of the Public Hardware store is an old scale that's a family tradition. "Every one of us...
DURHAM, NC

