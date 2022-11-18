Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Shaw University files civil rights complaint after controversial traffic stop
Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during...
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
WRAL
Chapel Hill selects first ever female police chief
Celisa Lehew will be Chapel Hill's ninth police chief. Lehew will be the town's first woman police chief. Celisa Lehew will be Chapel Hill's ninth police chief. Lehew will be the town's first woman police chief.
WRAL
Driver charged in Raleigh Christmas Parade death had multiple vehicle inspection citations
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver in Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl had multiple tickets for vehicle violations. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30.
WRAL
Lillington boy meets WWII hero, crosses off item on checklist
Nine-year-old Gavin Poteet is a World War II fanatic. He's raising money so he can go to California to celebrate WWII-veteran "Papa Jake" Larson's 100th birthday. Nine-year-old Gavin Poteet is a World War II fanatic. He's raising money so he can go to California to celebrate WWII-veteran "Papa Jake" Larson's 100th birthday.
WRAL
NC State Highway Patrol prioritizes safe driving this holiday weekend
The State Highway Patrol (SHP) is making safe driving its priority this holiday weekend. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in 2019 more than 9,000 people died nationwide in crashes involving speeding. Kristen Kozar, an investigator with the Durham Police Department's (DPD) traffic and collision team, said in a 2021 interview that 40% of fatal crashes in Durham have speeding as a factor.
WRAL
LIVE: Watch the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade
Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!. Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!
WRAL
Southeast Raleigh High School marching band brings powerful brass, drums to Raleigh Christmas Parade
The Southeast Raleigh High School marching band was a crowd favorite, with synchronized movements and a powerful rhythm of heavy brass and drums. In existence since 1997, they've earned superior ratings on the local, state and national level. Their motto: "Everyday we build a champion." The Southeast Raleigh High School...
WRAL
Traffic expected as thousands head downtown for 78th annual Raleigh Christmas parade
Tens of thousands are expected to head to downtown Raleigh and see the Christmas parade in person. This will be our 49th year covering the parade through downtown. WRAL's Brian Shrader is here to help you plan your parade morning. Tens of thousands are expected to head to downtown Raleigh...
WRAL
Family calls for answers after child threatened at Riverwood Middle School
Kyleigh Moore's parents were horrified to learn that a fellow student at Riverwood Middle School allegedly threatened to kill their daughter. Kyleigh Moore's parents were horrified to learn that a fellow student at Riverwood Middle School allegedly threatened to kill their daughter.
WRAL
Girl dies after being hit by pickup truck as Raleigh Christmas Parade ends tragically
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Christmas Parade was canceled on Saturday morning after a tragic turn of events led to a girl's death. Around 10:25, the parade was paused as police and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. An out-of-control pickup truck hit...
WRAL
Raleigh police officer injured after head-on crash on Capital Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh officers tried to pull over two cars racing down Capital Boulevard on Friday night before one of them collided head-on with a police cruiser. One of the drivers got away, according to the police. The other tried to run away from police after crashing around...
WRAL
Durham's Public Hardware store closing after 98 years
A nearly century old business in downtown Durham is closing. Public Hardware has been owned by the Wall family since 1924, and they've been in their current location since 1995. In the back of the Public Hardware store is an old scale that's a family tradition. "Every one of us...
