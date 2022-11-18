ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa boxing club owners retiring, honored for their impact on at-risk youth

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
In a garage in 1991, Richard and Maria Lopez started Double Punches Boxing, a Santa Rosa club with a vision to help at-risk youth in Sonoma County.

The boxing club is now located in a large warehouse in the Salvation Army’s Stony Point Road campus. Filled with punching bags, tournament posters, and a royal blue boxing ring, it’s a place that has not only transformed the couple’s life, but the lives of generations of students and their families.

Now, it’s “time to pass the baton,” said Lopez, 68. At the end of the year, he and his wife will retire.

A former nun and boxer, Viviana Velarde Lopez, 33, (no relation to the couple), will be taking over, joined by two assistant coaches.

The Santa Rosa woman, who’s proud of her Mexican American roots, boxed for two to three years before deciding to coach to lend a hand to struggling youth.

“Growing up, I witnessed a lot of violence,” Velarde Lopez said. “The gym keep kids in a safe environment, teaches them discipline, respect and camaraderie.”

Richard and Maria Lopez’s three decades of dedication have laid the foundation for a community that helps one another, Velarde Lopez said. Her vision for the gym is to allow for new growth, because many kids are on a waiting list right now due to staffing shortages.

Currently, the gym serves about 100 youths ages 8 to 24 across three different programs.

On Thursday morning, Velarde Lopez sat next to Richard and Maria at the Salvation Army’s Kettle Kick-Off breakfast, an annual fundraising event that boosts the Salvation Army’s holiday charity efforts.

The couple were honored for their decades of work, which made an impact on countless “children, their families and their children’s children,” Major Randy Hartt, the coordinator for the Salvation Army in Sonoma County, told a crowd of about 100 people. They were gathered in a dining hall filled with the smell of French toast, maple syrup and coffee.

Richard Lopez said he was in his 30s when religion and boxing helped him escape gang involvement and a heroin addiction. He realized he wanted to open a boxing club that could help young people struggling in life just as he had.

Maria stayed by his side, helping him the entire time.

“We’re like a team and our strengths compliment each other,” Richard Lopez said. “I do all of the coaching, one-on-one instructing, scheduling and she handles the paperwork and administrative side.”

In their retirement, the pair hope to travel and spend time with their eight grown kids (four daughters and four sons), 17 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Wearing a black newsboy cap over a braid of gray hair and a black long-sleeve shirt under a Double Punches button-up, Richard Lopez thanked the Salvation Army and its donors for their efforts, which have kept the boxing club alive and turned it into a “rags to riches” story, he said.

“I am so grateful to Richard and Maria Lopez for their tireless commitment,” Hartt said. “That program is more than just boxing.”

It’s a place where “everything falls into place” for troubled teens who Richard Lopez said benefit from structure at the gym. The training gives them physical strength and allows them “to have a sound mind and a spiritual balance in their heart.”

He said being at the Salvation Army also provides an opportunity for youth and their families to connect to all of the programs they offer such as counseling, the food pantry, Christmas gifts and emergency disaster services.

“I’m going to miss it,” Lopez said, in his gym. “I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. I’m two years from 70, so with the strength and time that I have now, I want to mentor those that are going to be able to take it over.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

