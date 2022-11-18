BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local police department is reminding Kansas residents to buckle-up. The Baxter Springs Police Department is enforcing seatbelt safety laws as an extra safety provision this time of year. With families driving to holiday dinners during a time when deer are active — it’s especially important to buckle-up. The “Safe Arrival” campaign is to remind families that arriving safely is better than not arriving at all.

