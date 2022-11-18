Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
32nd Annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show
GIRARD, Kan. — The 32nd annual “Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show” took place today. Many gathered at the “Saint Michael Hall” in Girard this morning for a chance to buy and sell some collectible farm toys. There were 45 tables full of toys, and a...
Miami’s Angel of Hope Ceremony set
MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery is holding its annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony in December. The candlelight ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue on the cemetery grounds. “Enduring the tragedy of losing...
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
Bell tower restoration at Neosho First Presbyterian Church
NEOSHO, Mo. — After more than eight decades, “The Neosho First Presbyterian Church” has restored its historic bell tower. This morning, the church held a rededication of the newly remodeled bell tower. In 1941, the church’s Sunday school class purchased a bell for the tower from the...
Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns after 2 year break
JOPLIN METRO AREA — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns to the region! After a two-year hiatus due to health concerns the train formerly known as the “Santa Express” will make a stop in Pittsburg, Kan. WHAT: KCS Holiday Express WHERE: Pittsburg, Kan., Elm & Monroe WHEN: Dec. 10, 4:00 p.m. WHO: Santa and all his Reindeer! HOW MUCH:...
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
Kansas man indicted after high-speed motorcycle chase in Newton County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Galena, Kansas man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and leading police on a pursuit from Kansas and into Missouri. Douglas Alexius, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting it...
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter
WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
Baxter Springs enforcing seatbelt safety for state-wide campaign
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local police department is reminding Kansas residents to buckle-up. The Baxter Springs Police Department is enforcing seatbelt safety laws as an extra safety provision this time of year. With families driving to holiday dinners during a time when deer are active — it’s especially important to buckle-up. The “Safe Arrival” campaign is to remind families that arriving safely is better than not arriving at all.
Kansas man indicted after leading law enforcement on high-speed motorcycle chase, tased 3 times
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across state lines in October. The U.S. Department of Justice reports Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, of Galena, Kansas, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in a […]
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
Hundreds of gifts donated at the “Mike Boyd Memorial Toy Run”
JOPLIN, Mo. — This afternoon marked 15 years of a very special Christmas tradition. “Hideout Harley Davidson” in Joplin has partnered with “Saint Paul United Methodist Church” since 2007 for a Christmas Toy Drive. Today the “Mike Boyd Memorial Toy Run” was held as part of...
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
