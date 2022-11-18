Read full article on original website
Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria. Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father showed up unannounced to their home.
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
1 dead, multiple injured in Avondale shooting; suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first-degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
1 dead, 1 person in custody after shooting, car crash in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a shooting and car crash in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 2 p.m. There was also an accident involving three cars and a motorcycle. Avondale police say that an adult man has died but have not confirmed if his injuries were from the shooting or car accident. One unidentified person has been arrested in the area, and police are continuing to investigate this incident as a shooting.
1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, and 5 are injured after police say a man allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the I-10 freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 1 p.m. Officers...
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
1 dead, at least 5 injured after man shoots at multiple cars on Arizona interstate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
Chandler teen accused of shooting friend while recklessly handling gun
PHOENIX – A Chandler teenager was arrested recently for allegedly shooting a friend while they were playing with a gun, authorities said Friday. The incident involving two 16-year-old boys occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 at a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Nobody else was home at the time.
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive difficulties
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Major Perkins, 98, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. Perkins stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs...
'I wish it weren’t true': Valley barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as a man of family, faith and fun.
AVONDALE, Ariz — Using his shears, scissors, and blades to turn heads into masterpieces, Gabriel Sotelo gained fans and customers across the Valley and country. “His work ethic was excellent. He was hands down the best barber in the state,” Christian Pierceall said. “He was a local kid...
Teen arrested for shooting his friend while they were playing with a gun
A teen is in custody after shooting his friend earlier this month while the two were playing with a gun.
Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
Mother called friend instead of 911 after boy overdosed and died, Scottsdale police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in September after his mother called a friend who had Narcan instead of 911, Scottsdale police say. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. in an unknown Scottsdale neighborhood. Paramedics arrived and...
Man shot near 7th Street and Baseline, suspect on the loose
At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 7th Street and Baseline Road for reports of a shooting.
Young boy dead after being hit by pickup truck in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A young boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike near his home in Buckeye Sunday afternoon. Around 12:40 p.m., Buckeye police responded to a crash near South Apache Road and Yuma Road. Officers arrived and found a 4-year-old boy with injuries after being hit by a pickup truck. First responders took the boy to the hospital, where he later died.
'It's an amazing opportunity to help out': Civilian investigators with Phoenix police helping to fill holes left by staffing shortages
PHOENIX — Many organizations are still dealing with staffing shortages and the Phoenix Police Department is among them. However, back in March, the City of Phoenix approved 33 new jobs, 25 of which are civilian investigator jobs to help with those shortages. The investigators are not meant to replace...
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
