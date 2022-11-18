Read full article on original website
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
It's been an interesting ride since 2014, but it's time for the relationship between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Kasperi Kapanen to come to an end.
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are gaining lost ground as they come home after a perfect three-game road trip.
It is safe to say the early losing streak is far in the rear view mirror as the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to improve their game every night.
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, November 18 as Ian Cameron and Jimmy Murphy from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ,...
Chicago thought the night was going to be all about Marian Hossa and his success, but the Pittsburgh Penguins had other plans.
The Duke-Pitt football matchup on Saturday has some unwanted visitors on the field. A flock of pigeons has invaded the field at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. The birds don't seem to care about the ACC matchup going on around them — sitting on the field between plays and flying around during a kickoff.
The Pitt Panthers beat Duke despite key players missing either all or some of the game.
