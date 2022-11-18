ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night

"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
Pigeons Have Invaded Field At College Football Game Today

The Duke-Pitt football matchup on Saturday has some unwanted visitors on the field. A flock of pigeons has invaded the field at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. The birds don't seem to care about the ACC matchup going on around them — sitting on the field between plays and flying around during a kickoff.
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

