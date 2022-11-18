Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Hillsboro Holly Days 2022 Lights Up The Sky
Just a quick post today to share a video of the Hillsboro Holly Days 2022 and Tree lighting as seen from above. One of our readers sent this in to us, and we are sharing it with all of you. The events of the day and the evening tree lighting went off without a hitch. The smiles of the kids and all in attendance were enough to prove that the event was awesome. We enjoyed the vendors and all of the people who stopped by our office at 222 East Main to visit for a bit. The songs, music, food, vendors, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their court were so fun! Topping it all off was the tree lighting which we share with you here today!
Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy
Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Holiday Shopping in Lake Oswego
ADORN. This Portland based shop features brands like Emerson Fry, Good America, Splendid and Tart Collections. You’ll find everything from jackets to jumpsuits along with accessories like jewelry, masks and shoes. Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 369 First Street. 503.303.5614.
2022 Silverton Christmas Market
Take a drive to the Oregon Garden Resort for the annual Silverton Christmas Market, featuring a dazzling light display, German inspired market and family-friendly activities. This beloved holiday tradition has taken place for more than a decade. Now held at the Oregon Garden Resort, the event incorporates a walk-through light display with the charm of a German Christmas market.
Looking for a holiday tree lighting event near you? Get ready to celebrate with our guide
It’s nearly time for the holiday lights to go on all around Oregon. Sure, the big tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland gets a lot of attention, but it’s not the only option. Many smaller communities around the Portland area also have tree lighting events to kick...
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Salem?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Salem?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
TriMet detours buses around Clackamas Town Center during holidays
Transit officials seek to help shoppers avoid hassles in the area on mall's busiest daysFor the 10th straight year, TriMet officials are detouring bus routes to help keep people moving around the Clackamas Town Center. "The influx of shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill," said TriMet spokesperson Tia York. "That's why we're getting ready for our annual holiday detours around the mall, to help our riders avoid congestion and do our part to help keep everyone moving." Starting Friday, Nov. 26, TriMet will begin temporary detours on 11 bus lines that...
Canby Crews Assist in Battling Large Shop Fire in Molalla
Canby Fire and other regional agencies responded to Molalla to assist in a large shop fire on the outskirts of town Friday night. Molalla Fire District reported that the fire broke out at around 9:20 p.m. in the 32400 block of South Mathias Road, across the street from a commercial nursery operation.
Leaf Day is returning, some cars may get towed unless moved
Leaf Day has come again and the Portland Bureau of Transportation is warning people to move their cars or they might be towed.
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Portland congregation faces up to a sordid piece of history
Rev. Thomas Smith, the longest serving leader of First Parish Church in Portland, organized a posse to hunt, kill and scalp Wabanaki men, women and children in 1755. Smith later wrote in his journal that he received 198 pounds — “my part in scalp money.” Courtesy of the Library of Congress.
Woman crashes car into Vancouver building
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An elderly woman drove her car into a building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Vancouver Fire responded to 221 Northeast 104th Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Firefighters needed extrication tools to get the elderly woman out of the car. She was not injured and refused any treatment.
