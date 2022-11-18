Read full article on original website
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
'I wish it weren’t true': Valley barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as a man of family, faith and fun.
AVONDALE, Ariz — Using his shears, scissors, and blades to turn heads into masterpieces, Gabriel Sotelo gained fans and customers across the Valley and country. “His work ethic was excellent. He was hands down the best barber in the state,” Christian Pierceall said. “He was a local kid...
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale. Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.
KTAR.com
Gilbert man sentenced to 33 months for unlicensed firearm dealing
PHOENIX — A man from Gilbert was sentenced to 33 months in prison last month after previously pleading guilty to dealing firearms without a license. Chris Oliver, 24, was indicted for buying guns at Arizona stores to resell them illegally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
1 dead, at least 5 injured after man shoots at multiple cars on Arizona interstate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive difficulties
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Major Perkins, 98, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. Perkins stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs...
AZFamily
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting investigation underway in Avondale, causing numerous road closures
AVONDALE, Ariz. - It was a chaotic scene in the West Valley that left one man dead and others injured after a shooting and car crash near Avondale and Encanto boulevards. Avondale Police say one man is in custody, and he's accused of opening fire on several drivers. AVPD's Lauren...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
KTAR.com
2nd victim dies as murder charges expected against Chandler shooting suspect
PHOENIX — A second victim died in a Chandler shooting from last week and the suspect is set to face murder charges, police said Friday. Kory William Sandusky Jr., 27, is accused of fatally shooting two people near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue on Nov. 9, according to the Chandler Police Department.
'It's an amazing opportunity to help out': Civilian investigators with Phoenix police helping to fill holes left by staffing shortages
PHOENIX — Many organizations are still dealing with staffing shortages and the Phoenix Police Department is among them. However, back in March, the City of Phoenix approved 33 new jobs, 25 of which are civilian investigator jobs to help with those shortages. The investigators are not meant to replace...
Teen arrested for shooting his friend while they were playing with a gun
A teen is in custody after shooting his friend earlier this month while the two were playing with a gun.
KGUN 9
DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested on I-10 near Tonopah
PHOENIX — A person was arrested around midnight Friday night near Tonopah for allegedly driving on the wrong side of I-10 in the West Valley. DPS says the wrong-way driver was originally reported along I-10 near Tonopah. They located the wrong-way driver near 395th Avenue, after the driver had self-corrected.
Valley family filing lawsuit against Snapchat, claiming app is haven for drugs dealers
MESA, Ariz. — An East Valley family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Snapchat after their 17-year-old son fatally overdosed in 2020 from drugs allegedly purchased through the social media platform. The family of Zach Plunk, a 17-year-old football player from Hamilton High School, allege Snapchat was responsible...
AZFamily
Mother called friend instead of 911 after boy overdosed and died, Scottsdale police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in September after his mother called a friend who had Narcan instead of 911, Scottsdale police say. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. in an unknown Scottsdale neighborhood. Paramedics arrived and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family suits Snapchat after 17-year-old son died from fentanyl overdose
MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa family is suing Snapchat, after their son died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. In the lawsuit, lawyers for Zach Plunk's family argue Snapchat is acting as a go-to platform for drug dealers, and want to hold the company accountable. "This is a tragic story of...
AZFamily
Babysitter found family dead inside Phoenix home, police report says
Santa is pretty good at stuffing stockings. But if he needs a little help, Toy Insider's James Zahn has some ideas. Google, Waymo workers bag and box food for families in need for the holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The food boxes were loaded onto and transported by Waymo's...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns
A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about...
