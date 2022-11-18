ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

One person detained after shooting in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale. Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert man sentenced to 33 months for unlicensed firearm dealing

PHOENIX — A man from Gilbert was sentenced to 33 months in prison last month after previously pleading guilty to dealing firearms without a license. Chris Oliver, 24, was indicted for buying guns at Arizona stores to resell them illegally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive difficulties

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Major Perkins, 98, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. Perkins stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested on I-10 near Tonopah

PHOENIX — A person was arrested around midnight Friday night near Tonopah for allegedly driving on the wrong side of I-10 in the West Valley. DPS says the wrong-way driver was originally reported along I-10 near Tonopah. They located the wrong-way driver near 395th Avenue, after the driver had self-corrected.
TONOPAH, AZ

