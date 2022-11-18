ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John & Britney Spears Unveil Acoustic Version of ‘Hold Me Closer’

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Elton John and Britney Spears are continuing to celebrate the success of their collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” by unveiling an acoustic version of the track on Friday (Nov. 18).

Along with the release, the superstar pop duo unveiled a music video for the acoustic cut, in which Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen is seen ice skating to a stunning, emotion-filled routine that he choreographed. Chen has been a longtime fan of John, as he has often incorporated the legend’s songs into his skate routines and even attended one of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour performances in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Elton John ’s music means something to anybody who’s ever listened to it. ‘Rocket Man’ has always intrigued me — it’s otherworldly, but it’s just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments,” Chen said in a press statement. “In a way, ‘Rocket Man’ captures what my own journey has felt like — and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life. I couldn’t believe it when I heard Elton thought of me for this video. Elton and Britney created something really beautiful with this version of ‘Hold Me Closer’ — and I’m so honored to be a part of it.”

Combining elements of Sir Elton’s past hits 1971’s “Tiny Dancer” and 1992’s “The One,” “Hold Me Closer” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 . Thanks to its top 10 debut, the song marked Spears’ highest-charting single since 2012’s “Scream and Shout” with will.i.am. The track has also given both singers new milestones on Billboard ‘s various radio charts, including top 10 on Adult Pop Airplay and the top spot of Dance/Mix Show Airplay .

Watch the acoustic version’s music video below.

