Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Alexis Bellino Announces Son Miles, 14, Is Transgender
A special announcement. Alexis Bellino revealed that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender — and he asked her to tell the world on his behalf. "Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, began in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 26. "He’s now a month shy […]
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies
Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Drunk as a Skunk’ When She Married Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian details the night she drunkenly married Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Popculture
Gene Simmons Hospitalized, Wife Shannon Tweed Reveals
Kiss founder and bassist Gene Simmons kicked off the week in the hospital, according to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, on Instagram Monday. The 73-year-old rock star later put fans at ease by saying it was "no big deal" and he was only in the hospital for about an hour. Before Simmons was hospitalized, Simmons spoke with Page Six at his El Segundo, California restaurant to spill some details about his daughter Sophie Simmons' upcoming wedding.
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Explains Why His New Series Buying Beverly Hills Isn't on Bravo
Sometimes it really is all about location, location, location. When it came time for Mauricio Umansky's powerful Los Angeles real estate company The Agency to launch its own reality show, many assumed it would land on Bravo. After all, Mauricio and his family—including wife Kyle Richards and their daughters Farrah,...
Who Is Vinny Guadagnino Dating? Everything to Know About the MTV Star’s Exes, Relationship Status
Off the market? Vinny Guadagnino, who made his Dancing with the Stars debut on the show’s season 31 premiere in September 2022, has been in the public eye ever since Jersey Shore premiered...
Popculture
John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.
The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight. “We just bought a...
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Prepping For Her Comeback? Vicki Gunvalson Seen Filming 'RHOC' In Mexico As Rumors Swirl About Possible Return
Is the "OG of the OC" heading back to her old stomping grounds? Over Halloween weekend, Vicki Gunvalson was photographed filming The Real Housewives of Orange County in Mexico alongside bestie Tamra Judge ahead of the show's 17th season. The Coto insurance agent was seen rocking a white strapless and sleeveless dress with a felt hat and oversized sunglasses. The returning cast member, who originally starred on the show from season 3 through season 14, stunned in a black short-sleeved dress with a side cutout and a straw hat as the duo walked the streets of the Tulum resort. TAMRA...
msn.com
Heidi Montag reveals the name of her baby boy
Heidi Montag has named her baby boy Ryker Pratt. The 36-year-old star and her husband Spencer Pratt - who already have son Gunner, five, together - welcomed their second child on Thursday (17.11.22), and Heidi has now taken to social media to reveal the name of her baby boy. In...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
Popculture
'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Shocks With South America Trip Decision
Zach Roloff shared plans to take a solo trip to South America without his wife Tori or their three children. Since his father, Matt, decided to sell Roloff Farms, the Little People Big World star has become entangled in family drama. On Nov. 15, Zach, 32, announced that he would travel alone to South America for a soccer tournament without his wife Tori or their three children, Jackson, five, Lilah, two, and Josiah, seven months. He shared a photo of his international team and the event flier on his Instagram profile. The reality star wrote in the caption, "I am headed to Bogota, Colombia, next to play futsal against teams from Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru! It's going to be another incredible tournament, and I can't wait. These tournaments are not just fun but also help elevate the dwarf community's voice in these countries where disability groups aren't as recognized still as in say the United States."
Popculture
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Emily Ratajkowski gave the most subtle acknowledgment to the rumors that she is dating Pete Davidson on Friday. Although the model and actress has not commented on the widespread rumors yet, she did "like" one tweet about the story on Friday. That tweet came from none other than singer Dionne Warwick, who joked: "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
