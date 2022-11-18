Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
WWLP 22News
Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts. In 1659, Puritans were forbidden from celebrating the holiday by a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The punishment for celebrating Christmas, according to this law, was five shillings. That’s the equivalent of $48. “Whosoever shall be found...
A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.
amherstindy.org
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites
As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Historic Theater in the Berkshires Receives $10 Million Grant to Rebuild
The rich history of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts certainly includes the performing arts. An important hub for this in the Berkshires and throughout all of Massachusetts, and New England for that matter, is at Jacob's Pillow. A couple years ago, a fire happened at a prestigious theater at Jacob's Pillow. But now, a recent grant has been awarded that will help to rebuild this historic theater and the community and surrounding region is thrilled!
Medicare for All could be reality in Massachusetts
Medicare for all is one step closer to becoming a reality in Massachusetts. In 20 house districts across the state, voters were asked if they support 'Medicare for All' and the measure was an overwhelming success. The non-binding policy question won in every district where it was on the ballot.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker files $139 Million supplemental budget for emergency shelter needs
“Governor Charlie Baker today filed a $139 million Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) supplemental budget to support the Commonwealth’s response to substantially increased demand on the emergency assistance shelter system. The targeted funding and policy changes in this bill will provide resources to expand emergency shelter capacity to address an uptick in need for these services, which is driven in part by a recent increase in migrant entries to Massachusetts, due to federal immigration policy.
WCVB
Eversource seeking Massachusetts approval for 23% electric price increase
BOSTON — Eversource is asking Massachusetts regulators for approval to raise electricity rates starting on January 1. The utility said the typical customer would see a 23% increase to their bill. Eversource said it filed new electricity prices from power suppliers for customers in Eastern Massachusetts with the Massachusetts...
