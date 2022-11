Things are still not going very well at Twitter. This, in and of itself, isn’t much of a surprise. Since the social media service was taken over by a man whose best qualifications for the job include tweeting too much and having a lot of money at his disposal, the site has seen major news organizations decide to stop posting, a whole bunch of employees leave the company while many others were fired, and the new verification system turned out just about exactly as poorly as everyone thought it would.

