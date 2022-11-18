Read full article on original website
Coal vs. renewable energy — which is cheaper?
The Public Service Commission has come under criticism for favoring coal-fired generation over renewable energy. The fact is that the commission favors lower-cost generation over higher-cost generation. It is often said that coal is not a cost-efficient electricity production fuel; that the cost of renewable resources from all technologies is...
Appetite for tax reform remains, despite West Virginia voter's rejection of Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia voters rejected the much-discussed Amendment 2 during the Nov. 8 election, but its underlying issues will remain very much in play during the upcoming session of the West Virginia Legislature. Republicans — who control the West Virginia House of Delegates, West Virginia...
West Virginia DHHR: 6 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been six additional COVID-19 deaths, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports. A total of 7,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Monday dash
Charles Sellars named New River Gorge superintendent
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WV News) — National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke has selected Charles Sellars as the new superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia. Sellars will also manage both Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River, in southern...
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
No. 25 UConn 95, Delaware St. 60
DELAWARE ST. (1-4) K.Johnson 5-13 5-8 15, Somerville 2-3 1-1 5, Lemon-Warren 3-5 0-0 6, Muniz 6-13 7-8 21, Robinson 1-6 3-4 5, Lucas 0-1 0-2 0, Parker 1-7 1-2 3, Perkins 2-4 1-1 5, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Deadwyler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 18-26 60.
