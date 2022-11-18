ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% of travelers in Florida will be driving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
TSA expecting longer lines for Thanksgiving holiday travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TSA is expecting longer lines than usual forThanksgiving holiday travel. According to AAA Florida, air travel is up by 8% from 2021. "We are essentially back above from pre-pandemic levels," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. "Traffic was, wow, a lot this morning, and...
Shop Small Saturday expected to make a big hit in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year is nearly here. Large retailers plan to offer sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but shoppers can help neighbors by supporting local small businesses on Shop Small Saturday. Local business owners like Taylor Hacker at...
Treasure Coast roads flooding from rain, drier weather to come

It is a warm, humid and mostly cloudy day here in South Florida - with some areas still seeing rain. There are multiple reports of flooded roads in the Vero Beach area, which has gotten more than 2.5 inches of rain Tuesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas, which include:
Local organization working to keep manatees safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Friends of Manatee Lagoon provide information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
Holiday safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving

Heath officials are reminding people of the importance this holiday season of safe food preparation and following safety tips. Dr. Vishal Gulati, Director of Jupiter Medical Center’s Emergency Department, stopped by our studio ahead of Thanksgiving. Resources: Food banks, pantries on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County.
2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates.
