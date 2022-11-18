Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% of travelers in Florida will be driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
WPBF News 25
TSA expecting longer lines for Thanksgiving holiday travel
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TSA is expecting longer lines than usual forThanksgiving holiday travel. According to AAA Florida, air travel is up by 8% from 2021. "We are essentially back above from pre-pandemic levels," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. "Traffic was, wow, a lot this morning, and...
WPBF News 25
Shop Small Saturday expected to make a big hit in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year is nearly here. Large retailers plan to offer sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but shoppers can help neighbors by supporting local small businesses on Shop Small Saturday. Local business owners like Taylor Hacker at...
WPBF News 25
Alpert Jewish Family Service delivers hot, kosher meals to Holocaust survivors in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is the season of giving, and theFerd and Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service in West Palm Beach is making sure Holocaust survivors have a hot meal on the table for Thanksgiving. The agency delivered meals to 83 survivors in Palm Beach County and...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach GreenMarket celebrating 28th season
The GreenMarket in Downtown West Palm Beach is underway!. Every Saturday through April 15, more than 100 vendors come together from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is celebrating its 28th season.
WPBF News 25
Common virus leads doctors to suggest people use caution when gathering for the holidays this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Shannon Goodwin’s daughter, 3-month-old Rue, has spent so much of her young life in the hospital. Most recently, she had a cough and was wheezing. “She was gray and limp,” Goodwin said. “She wouldn’t react to you touching her.”. Rue...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Food Bank volunteers work hard to get food to families ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for thePalm Beach County Food Bank. With Thanksgiving just days away, staff and volunteers are working hard to make sure families get the food they need. Resources: Food banks, pantries on the Treasure Coast and...
WPBF News 25
Following Colorado shooting, Lake Worth Beach officials declare support for LGBTQ community
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Three days after a mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, leaders in Lake Worth Beach stepped up Tuesday to denounce the violence and reaffirm their support for the LGBTQ community. “There will be lots of calls for thoughts and prayers,” said Vice Mayor...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast roads flooding from rain, drier weather to come
It is a warm, humid and mostly cloudy day here in South Florida - with some areas still seeing rain. There are multiple reports of flooded roads in the Vero Beach area, which has gotten more than 2.5 inches of rain Tuesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas, which include:
WPBF News 25
Thanksgiving meals handed out during West Palm Beach's 31st annual 'Share-a-Supper'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners were handed out to West Palm Beach residents Monday night during the city's 31st Annual "Share-a-Supper." An estimated 400 boxed meals were distributed at the Pleasant City Community Center on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach police and local teen team up to change the lives of one family
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — While most south Floridians were preparing for Thanksgiving, one local teen joined the Boynton Beach police to change the lives of a family. It all started at the Homing Inn. "Sunday evening, we get a call. All the notes say is a homeless female is...
WPBF News 25
Local organization working to keep manatees safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Friends of Manatee Lagoon provide information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
WPBF News 25
Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
WPBF News 25
Holiday safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
Heath officials are reminding people of the importance this holiday season of safe food preparation and following safety tips. Dr. Vishal Gulati, Director of Jupiter Medical Center’s Emergency Department, stopped by our studio ahead of Thanksgiving. Resources: Food banks, pantries on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County.
WPBF News 25
Little Smiles Florida kicking off 13th annual holiday toy drive in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — It’s the season of giving andLittle Smiles Florida is making sure kids across South Florida and the Treasure Coast have gifts under the tree this year. Monday, the nonprofit officially kicked off its 13th annual toy drive. A moment of joy: News We Love. Good...
WPBF News 25
'The need is tremendous': Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals handed out in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It was a busy Monday morning in Port St. Lucie as volunteers were hard at work, handing out meals to those who really need them this holiday season. Before the sun even rose Monday morning, cars upon cars lined up at Clover Park. Just a few hours later, more than 750 holiday meals would be handed out a few days before Thanksgiving.
WPBF News 25
Meals on Wheels hosts annual Pie it Forward event to help homebound seniors
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Meals on Wheels hosted its annual Pie It Forward event to help provide weekly meals for homebound older people. First Warning Weather Meteorologist Sandra Shaw shares what this means for the organization. A Moment of Joy: News We Love.
WPBF News 25
'Go for your dreams': Boynton Beach mother and son win competition to perform at Carnegie Hall
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Imagine learning to play the piano a few months ago, and now getting ready to perform a piece at Carnegie Hall. And her son will also be playing on the stage, too. That's the story of one mother and son in Boynton Beach. "My piano...
WPBF News 25
One dead, 4 taken to hospital after crash on Turnpike North in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — All northbound lanes are back open following a deadly crash Wednesday morning on Florida's Turnpike. It happened around 7 a.m. near Mile Marker 78 in Boca Raton. One person was killed, and four others were taken to the hospital. Officials say traffic backups extended four...
WPBF News 25
2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News Investigates.
