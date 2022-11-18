ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Fortune

People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
msn.com

FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token

The notorious crypto hacker that raided FTX as the exchange was collapsing now has the 35th largest pile of ethereum tokens in the world. The unidentified looter reportedly exchanged $49 million worth of stablecoins for ether on Tuesday, significantly adding to their holdings of the second-largest crypto by market capitalization, according to a report from Bloomberg. The hacker's haul of ether now amounts to roughly 228,525 tokens worth $288 million.
decrypt.co

Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution

Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
Fortune

‘The fiction of crypto was visible to all who wanted to see’: One of DC’s top financial reform voices tears into the ‘greed’ and ‘FOMO’ that led to the FTX collapse

Dennis Kelleher has some strong words for FTX and the crypto industry overall. The collapse of one of the world’s largest crypto companies has sent ripples throughout the cryptocurrency ecosystem. If the sector goes up in flames, the writing was likely on the wall, according to Dennis Kelleher, one...
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

What do we know so far about collapse of crypto exchange FTX?

The collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has unleashed another bout of volatility in the highly speculative digital asset market. The fortune of FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, went from nearly $16bn to zero within days as his crypto empire filed for bankruptcy protection in the US on 11 November. Here we answer some of your questions about the story so far.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Coinbase, Robinhood Fall

Coinbase and Robinhood, two other exchanges that sell cryptocurrencies, saw their shares fall on Wednesday as the collapse of FTX impacted smaller competitors. Shares of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report fell by as much as 12.77% on Wednesday while Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, a brokerage that also sells stocks declined by 7.49%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy