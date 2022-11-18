Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just before midnight, police responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. They located a person with...
WISH-TV
1 man shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a...
1 critically injured in shooting on near east side
EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
WISH-TV
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition. At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When...
cbs4indy.com
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser...
2 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two peple on the far east side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the 9000 block of East 38th Place around 6:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
cbs4indy.com
1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side
Alexa Ross has state football tournament semi-state scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s …. Hogsett on city violence, pothole funds and why he’s not interested in higher office. Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats …
Man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, following road rage shooting in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers announced an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting from last week. According to the Fishers Police Department, 24-year-old Trevor Dahl of Noblesville faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. His arrest stems from a Nov. 17 incident that happened […]
cbs4indy.com
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Vehicle at center of deadly car theft attempt was previously reported stolen
INDIANAPOLIS — Murder charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of shooting and killing a would-be car thief at a gas station earlier this week. Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August. The woman who owned the car confirmed that account with FOX59.
Man found shot, killed on Muncie street
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
Indianapolis leaders working to curb city's violence streak
INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. According to Indianapolis police, the teen was found outside of an apartment complex near Meridian Street and Epler Avenue and later died at a hospital. Police responded to three shootings Friday...
Teens arrested in armed robberies of food delivery drivers on NE side
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on the city's northeast side.
Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy LGBTQ organizations respond to Colorado club shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Local LGBTQ organizations in Central Indiana have released responses following a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado club. The shooting, which claimed the lives of 5 people and injured 25 others, occurred just before midnight on Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The tragic event happened just before Sunday, which is Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
Crash leads to power outage on Indy's near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A power outage on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday evening was thanks to a car crash. A spokesperson for AES Indiana tells 13News there was an accident at West 21st Street and Boulevard Place. The power company said the crash damaged a circuit that initially...
IMPD investigates serious crash involving pedestrian on city's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Washington Street and South Livingston Avenue, which is just south of the intersection of Holt and Rockville roads.
