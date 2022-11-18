The Hope Center wins November's Shine a Light award

The Hope Center is the November winner of the Shine a Light Award for their work providing school supplies for kids in need in Mountain Home.

The organization has been providing students in need with school supplies for the last 10 years through its "Backpack Bridge" program.

"We work with 12 schools here in Elmore and Owyhee county to provide backpacks for kids who might not have them, school supplies to classrooms and teachers where they may need those augmented. We also have provided clothing for kids that didn't have new school clothing through the year," said The Hope Center's Executive Director, Allan Carroll.

The Hope Center is also running a coat drive. They are collecting new and used coats and warm items at any school in Mountain Home through November 18.

You can donate to The Hope Center at 1140 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home.