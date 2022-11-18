ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

CCSD conducts annual districtwide survey to solicit feedback from community

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ed5bM_0jGJue8P00

The Clark County School District is conducting a district-wide parent/guardian survey in 2022. A few of the many topics up for discussion include parental involvement and school safety.

The survey is open until Friday, December 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Both an English and a Spanish version of the survey are available online at ccsd.net/survey.

CCSD says the survey is designed to provide information to the District and schools about progress toward CCSD priorities, as well as to help improve schools and increase parent/guardian engagement.

The survey is accessible from smartphones and tablets and takes less than 10 minutes to complete according to a press release. Each parent or guardian is asked to complete a survey for each child enrolled in a CCSD school in order to provide feedback that is essential to the CCSD's yearly self-evaluation.

The poll includes a number of questions that are school-specific. When completing the survey at ccsd.net/survey, parents/guardians must either choose the name of the school or they may provide their child's student ID number and birth date.

By entering student information, each school receives specific responses from parents/guardians in order to assess its school climate. Responses to surveys cannot be linked to any specific student, parent/guardian, or staff member. The results of the survey will only be shared in the aggregate according to a press release.

Those interested can call the Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division of CCSD at 702-799-1041, option 4, with any questions or issues.

Comments / 1

Related
jammin1057.com

FAIL! CCSD High Schoolers May Not Graduate Due To 6th Grade Class

Imagine. You’ve survived the trials and tribulations of middle school and high school. You’re only months away from graduating. Then you get a note that says because of a trivial class in sixth grade, you may not be able to graduate. That’s what is happening to students from one local CCSD middle school.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Domestic violence amidst major sports events

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Large-scale events scheduled in Las Vegas bring more to the table than just a boost to the local economy. As crowds gather for sports and entertainment, advocacy groups are seeing a pattern of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The community shares its safety...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy