Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes Asian elephant after relocation from Fort Worth
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a new male Asian elephant to its animal family. Bowie, a 9-year-old male, is arriving at the Oklahoma City Zoo from the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas. The recommendation for Bowie to be relocated to Oklahoma City...
okcfox.com
OKC Ministry comes together to feed 5,000 people in need throughout the metro
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local ministry came together to feed 5,000 homeless people and individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the metro. In honor of the holiday season, Embracing with Care Ministry Foundation gave out 5,000 meals to the intellectually disabled and homeless people throughout Oklahoma City. "Some of...
okcfox.com
Decertation Fun With What's Going On
Get out and have some fun, from Arts, Native History, and a Blood Drive with chances to win a sweet reward. It's What's Going On In the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look...
okcfox.com
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Oklahoma State philanthropist Boone Pickens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of State Highway 51 in Stillwater is now named after the late T. Boone Pickens. The portion of Hwy 51 beginning at the intersection of Country Club Road in Stillwater and extending west to the intersection of Karsten Creek Road in Payne County was officially dedicated to Pickens.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
'We just know it's coming': Yukon prepares for traffic ahead of Christmas in the Park
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — It may be a holiday celebration, but it does come at a cost for some Yukon residents. The town is just one night from its annual "Christmas in the Park" light show. Fox 25 spoke with some people who live near Chisholm Trail Park. Some...
okcfox.com
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
okcfox.com
Consumer Queen: Getting ready for entertaining during the holidays
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The holiday season is here and many are preparing for parties and gatherings as Christmas gets closer. FOX 25 has your back helping you get prepared. Wayne Stafford has a report on how to make the most of your holiday entertainment. Watch his report at...
okcfox.com
Vigil marking one year since Julius Jones' commutation held in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday evening, the Julius Jones Coalition held a vigil marking one year since the Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) commuted his execution. Jones was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of Paul Howell in a 1999 Edmond carjacking, and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
okcfox.com
Bedlam Fun With Twin Peaks
Get out and have some football fun, good grub, and a good time with our friends at Twin Peaks, Lets check it out!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com...
okcfox.com
Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on April 1
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Country star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to the Paycom Center in 2023. Chesney is set to perform at the arena on Saturday, April 1. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini. "I Go Back 2023 is going to...
okcfox.com
OSBI investigating after 4 people found murdered near Hennessey
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deaths of four people who were found murdered on Sunday night west of Hennessey. The Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road. When deputies arrived they found...
okcfox.com
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, Renee Houston was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Houston was taken to the hospital and...
okcfox.com
Luther police arrest armed Harrah man who was allegedly assaulting woman
An armed Harrah man was arrested Sunday after police responded to an incident where he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Luther police said officers responded to Oakpond Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Police found the man, identified as Jimmy Rhodes, riding a bike near NE 122nd, just west of County...
okcfox.com
Julius Jones' mother, sister commemorate anniversary of his sentence commutation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been one year since Julius Jones was granted a commuted sentence. Jones, sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, was granted a life in prison without parole sentence hours before he was scheduled to be executed. Now, his mother, Madeline Jones,...
okcfox.com
'He's adjusting and maintaining': Julius Jones' sister weighs in a year after commutation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Julius Jones' commutation. November 18, 2021 was the day Julius Jones was set to be executed. Though maintaining his innocence, Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell. Antoinette Jones, his youngest sibling, sat down...
Comments / 0