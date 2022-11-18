ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

okcfox.com

Decertation Fun With What's Going On

Get out and have some fun, from Arts, Native History, and a Blood Drive with chances to win a sweet reward. It's What's Going On In the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Vigil marking one year since Julius Jones' commutation held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday evening, the Julius Jones Coalition held a vigil marking one year since the Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) commuted his execution. Jones was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of Paul Howell in a 1999 Edmond carjacking, and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bedlam Fun With Twin Peaks

Get out and have some football fun, good grub, and a good time with our friends at Twin Peaks, Lets check it out!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OSBI investigating after 4 people found murdered near Hennessey

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deaths of four people who were found murdered on Sunday night west of Hennessey. The Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road. When deputies arrived they found...
HENNESSEY, OK
okcfox.com

Luther police arrest armed Harrah man who was allegedly assaulting woman

An armed Harrah man was arrested Sunday after police responded to an incident where he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Luther police said officers responded to Oakpond Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Police found the man, identified as Jimmy Rhodes, riding a bike near NE 122nd, just west of County...
LUTHER, OK

