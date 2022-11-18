Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A slight chance of lake effect snow today with breezy conditions. More details below:. Mainly cloudy and windy for Sunday. Lake effect snow showers move out quickly this afternoon along with a fast-moving low pressure system just north of the Twin Tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Wind speeds pick up as the system moves out quickly, with top speeds near 18 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs only reach the low 30’s as a result of the breezy conditions.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO