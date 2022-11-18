Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
WETM
Lake effect snow moves out, cloudy and breezy on Sunday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A slight chance of lake effect snow today with breezy conditions. More details below:. Mainly cloudy and windy for Sunday. Lake effect snow showers move out quickly this afternoon along with a fast-moving low pressure system just north of the Twin Tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Wind speeds pick up as the system moves out quickly, with top speeds near 18 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs only reach the low 30’s as a result of the breezy conditions.
WETM
Sunshine this afternoon, increasing cloud cover and lake-effect snow tonight
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunny and dry start to the weekend with breezy conditions. More details below:. Mostly sunny this afternoon. A slight increase in cloud cover this evening. Staying breezy with wind speeds up to 10 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH. Temperatures remain below average as a result. Highs reach the mid 30’s.
Cayuga County sheriff warns of ‘difficult morning commute’ due to heavy snow
Auburn, N.Y. — The Cayuga County sheriff issued a travel advisory Sunday night after an intense band of lake effect snow has covered roads in the northern portion of the county. “Heavy snow in northern Cayuga County has made travel difficult and will likely impact (Monday’s) morning commute,” Sheriff...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)
Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
House in ruin following Saturday night Campbell fire
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Saturday house fire in Campbell resulted in the building being brought to the ground, leaving only a pile of rubble. Reports of the fire came in Saturday evening around 7 p.m. of a structure fire in the Town of Campbell at the intersection of state Route 415 and state Route […]
Latest numbers, November 18th
According to the CDC, Broome County has moved back into the medium risk zone for COVID-19 as we head into the weekend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties
UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
WETM
Soaring Eagles move to 7-0
Elmira College defeats Johnson & Wales 3-0. Elmira College defeats Johnson & Wales 3-0. Twinkle Town at Bradly Farms is officially open for the holiday season. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, …. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more. Canisteo-Greenwood meeting to change Indigenous mascot...
WETM
Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more
Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, …. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more. Twinkle Town at Bradly Farms 11/18/22. Twinkle Town at Bradly Farms is officially open for the holiday season. Rhea’s last day.
WETM
Two-car accident slows traffic near Arnot Mall
Twinkle Town at Bradly Farms is officially open for the holiday season. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, …. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more. Canisteo-Greenwood meeting to change Indigenous mascot …. Canisteo-Greenwood meeting to change Indigenous mascot by end of the school year. What...
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at M-E High School
Tomorrow, the Maine-Endwell Class of 2023 is presenting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
cnycentral.com
WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th
On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
NewsChannel 36
Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
Local business Sweet-n-Saucy says “Goodbye”
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After thirty-one years of serving the community, Sweet-n-Saucy has decided to close the kitchen doors for good. Debbie Donovan started this journey with her daughter Sarah Lyon. “This was her dream; I was by her side at merely fifteen”, said Lyon. Sweet-n-Saucy was located in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center […]
WETM
Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill
Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill. Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters …. Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill. Two-car accident slows traffic near Arnot Mall. Two-car accident slows traffic...
Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to Know About Christmas Tree Prices This Year
As we count down the days to Thanksgiving, you may be getting ready to deck the halls. And if that includes a real Christmas tree, this are going to be more expensive this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 25 to 30 million real trees are sold in...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Comments / 0