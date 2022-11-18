ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WETM

Lake effect snow moves out, cloudy and breezy on Sunday

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A slight chance of lake effect snow today with breezy conditions. More details below:. Mainly cloudy and windy for Sunday. Lake effect snow showers move out quickly this afternoon along with a fast-moving low pressure system just north of the Twin Tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Wind speeds pick up as the system moves out quickly, with top speeds near 18 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs only reach the low 30’s as a result of the breezy conditions.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Sunshine this afternoon, increasing cloud cover and lake-effect snow tonight

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunny and dry start to the weekend with breezy conditions. More details below:. Mostly sunny this afternoon. A slight increase in cloud cover this evening. Staying breezy with wind speeds up to 10 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH. Temperatures remain below average as a result. Highs reach the mid 30’s.
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/22)

Dry weather is starting our day and we are seeing broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers are in the forecast for today. They start off spotty for parts of the Finger Lakes Region and for northern Steuben county. Scattered snow showers move through for the afternoon and into the early evening. This is with a breezy southwest wind. Little to no accumulation is expected.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

House in ruin following Saturday night Campbell fire

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Saturday house fire in Campbell resulted in the building being brought to the ground, leaving only a pile of rubble. Reports of the fire came in Saturday evening around 7 p.m. of a structure fire in the Town of Campbell at the intersection of state Route 415 and state Route […]
CAMPBELL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Snow Squall Warning In Effect for Southern Tier Counties

UPDATE: At 12:14 p.m. the NWS issued a warning that a band of heavy snow would impact parts of Otsego, Steuben, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The band was along a line extending from Rockdale to near Newark Valley to Lindley and moving east at 25...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM

Soaring Eagles move to 7-0

Elmira College defeats Johnson & Wales 3-0. Twinkle Town at Bradly Farms is officially open for the holiday season. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more. Canisteo-Greenwood meeting to change Indigenous mascot...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more

Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more. Twinkle Town at Bradly Farms is officially open for the holiday season.
HORNELL, NY
WETM

Two-car accident slows traffic near Arnot Mall

Twinkle Town at Bradly Farms is officially open for the holiday season. Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more. Canisteo-Greenwood meeting to change Indigenous mascot by end of the school year.
ARNOT, PA
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights, November 18th

On this edition of Friday Night Lights, we attend a Class A Regional Showdown between West Genesee and Union Endicott. In the end, the Tigers came out on top 42-7. Congratulations to Union Endicott on advancing, and to the Wildcats on a great season.
NewsChannel 36

Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Local business Sweet-n-Saucy says “Goodbye”

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After thirty-one years of serving the community, Sweet-n-Saucy has decided to close the kitchen doors for good. Debbie Donovan started this journey with her daughter Sarah Lyon. “This was her dream; I was by her side at merely fifteen”, said Lyon. Sweet-n-Saucy was located in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to Know About Christmas Tree Prices This Year

As we count down the days to Thanksgiving, you may be getting ready to deck the halls. And if that includes a real Christmas tree, this are going to be more expensive this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 25 to 30 million real trees are sold in...
ENDWELL, NY

