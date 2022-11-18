ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 6

Green Kryptonite
2d ago

I agree her injury sounds severe, and what the person did throwing the ball, was reckless but was this really Vail’s fault? The jury must have heard evidence that Vail sanctioned or paid for this event, but even then how are they responsible for this individuals reckless behavior? In my experience juries rarely base their decisions on science or facts, they base them on emotion. I’m sure Vail will appeal. I hope she recovers

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Park City Film to offer seat-testing

For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Ground breaks on project aiming to help South Salt Lake chase its 'very big dreams'

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Work is now underway to build a key piece to a rapidly growing South Salt Lake central core. South Salt Lake leaders and developers gathered by a lot in the city this week to break ground on One Burton, an eight-story, mixed-use building that will provide 180 new multi-family housing units and about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South) near the South Salt Lake City S-Line Station. It's expected to be completed in 2024.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kpcw.org

Summit and Wasatch County housing prices starting to normalize

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Board President Rene Wood shared the third quarter statistics and said the housing prices in the area are starting to normalize. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

World Ski Awards crowns Deer Valley best U.S. ski resort

Deer Valley's Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers told KPCW industry professionals and guests have voted the resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. The ski-only destination rose above 17 U.S. finalists to claim the 2022 title including Utah's Alta Ski Area, Park...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

New speed limit signs going up around Park City

In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy