Boise, ID

Big Country News

New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho

BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns

A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters

The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man killed in overnight car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
NAMPA, ID

