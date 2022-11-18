Read full article on original website
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Idaho high school student sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference
BOISE - Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release. Rajbhandari, 18, received a scholarship from the League of Women...
New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho
BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
Two More Creative Boise Businesses Join Growing List of Closures
When 2022 began, many local businesses hoped this would be the year where they could bounce back from the two very weird thanks to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the challenges proved to be too much for some. In late October, we shared a list of more than 30 restaurants, stores and...
Arbiter Online
Former treasurer for PIKE fraternity at Boise State University charged with grand theft
On Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m., a former treasurer for Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Garrett Brinker, was charged after turning himself in to authorities. Jackson Berg, current Boise State PIKE vice president and senior political science major, had Brinker as his mentor back in 2020. According to Berg, PIKE was...
Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend
Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
KTVB
300 Homes: a campaign to end family homelessness
Every night, there are at least 300 families experiencing homelessness in Ada County. With rents and mortgage rates increasing, that number is only growing larger.
newsfromthestates.com
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns
A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters
The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
Idaho Fish & Game release steelhead in the Boise River for anglers
Idaho Fish and Game released 125 steelhead in five different locations in the Boise River, it's something they have done every year except one since 1997.
“Amazing Personal Assistant Needed For Recovering CEO!” In Boise On Craigslist
I'm not looking for a new job and the needs to be known before getting into this job posting that's on Craigslist. I was doing my daily Reddit scroll when I discovered that someone had shared a link to a Craigslist post in the Jobs section that read "I love checking the CL job ads because I find treasures like this" and I had to click.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
KUTV
Judge denies request to sever Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's cases
BOISE, Idaho (East Idaho News) — Nate Eaton of East Idaho News is reporting in a Facebook post that Judge Boyce denied a request from Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his case from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. A date for the trial has not been set, it will...
