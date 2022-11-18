Read full article on original website
WVNews
New CEO outlines vision for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Since coming to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center as the facility’s new president and CEO in June, Dr. David Hess has been focused on reviewing community needs and making arrangements for growing demand for services. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has...
WVNews
High Tech Foundation honing in on I-79 Technology Park expansion, climate and weather industry
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia High Technology Foundation is making headway in its goals to build a NOAA ground station to monitor and collect space weather and climate data, as well as a solar test bed that officials hope will bring growth to the renewable energy sector.
WVNews
WVU Shane Lyons Separation Agreement 11/18/22
WVNews
The volleyball team is coached by Martha Ganoe.
WVNews
Patient transported after two-vehicle wreck on Main Street in West Milford, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Liberty Street in West Milford just before 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. One individual was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in the accident.
WVNews
The women's soccer team is coached by Mo Pratt.
WVNews
WVU Women Wear Down App State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped its season-opening homestand with a 72-51 win over Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. In the Mountaineers vs. Mountaineers matchup, WVU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) led App State (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) by as many 23...
WVNews
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
WVNews
Women's soccer bows out in 2nd round; women's basketball up to 3-0
The seventh-seeded West Virginia women's soccer team fell behind early, created some chances to nearly pull even, then saw No. 2 seed Penn State pull away in the second half en route to a 4-0 result in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at snowy Jeffrey Field on Friday.
WVNews
Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
No. 15 Kansas State defeats West Virginia on the road, 48-31, in Big 12 action during Week 12 of the 2022 college football season. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
WVNews
Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers
One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution – items that don’t depend on physical talent.
