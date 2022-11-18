ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WVNews

New CEO outlines vision for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Since coming to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center as the facility’s new president and CEO in June, Dr. David Hess has been focused on reviewing community needs and making arrangements for growing demand for services. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU Shane Lyons Separation Agreement 11/18/22

WVNews

WVU Women Wear Down App State

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped its season-opening homestand with a 72-51 win over Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. In the Mountaineers vs. Mountaineers matchup, WVU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) led App State (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) by as many 23...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers

One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution – items that don’t depend on physical talent.

