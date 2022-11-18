Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes 'More Plausible' With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered
MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Dodgers' non-tendering of outfielder Cody Bellinger makes L.A. a "more plausible landing spot" for star free agent Aaron Judge.
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
Dodgers News: LA Failed to Find Trade Partner Ahead of Cody Bellinger Decision
Andrew Friedman says they were unable to find a trade partner for Cody Bellinger
Yardbarker
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
Dodgers News: LA Remains Interested in Cody Bellinger Reunion
Cody is now a free agent, but he could sign with LA this off-season
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Blue Jays’ Cody Bellinger interest gets more juice
The Toronto Blue Jays were immediately linked to free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger as soon as the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender him. And momentum has continued towards a potential Blue Jays’ signing of Bellinger, as Toronto reportedly reached out to the outfielder’s camp, per Jon Morosi.
NBC Sports
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him
LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
