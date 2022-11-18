ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers Explored Cody Bellinger Trade Before Non-Tender

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams prior to the deadline on Friday, which made each of them a free agent. Such a decision with Bellinger grew increasingly likely of late despite his career beginning with winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an MVP Award two years later.
Blue Jays’ Cody Bellinger interest gets more juice

The Toronto Blue Jays were immediately linked to free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger as soon as the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to non-tender him. And momentum has continued towards a potential Blue Jays’ signing of Bellinger, as Toronto reportedly reached out to the outfielder’s camp, per Jon Morosi.
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
