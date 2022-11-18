Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?
We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
The One Rule Boise Bars Need Right Now
The other night, my wife and I got out for a much-needed date night and took in downtown Boise's nightlife. Being parents of three kids (newborn included), we were like kids in a candy store when we began our date night. We only had a few hours so we made the most of our time together and tried to visit as many spots as possible. We found ourselves enjoying a drink or two, taking in the vibes of the bars we were at, and then we would move on to the next place.
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Will Santa Be Visiting Boise This Year?
It's not like we're counting down the seconds, minutes, hours and days until Christmas, but we totally are. Christmas is only 34 days away, and that means only 34 days until we get to see the big guy in the big red suit, right?. This is a scenario that plays...
I’m In Love and It’s With A House In Boise
I think I fell in love, and it's with a home here in Boise. Maybe not the entire house, but once you see the pictures there is a good chance that you'll feel the same. I love the front porch, I love the idea of being able to have a drink on your front porch and being able to have a conversation with the neighbors who are walking by. I love the big front yard and I'm glad there's a big front yard because there's nothing in the back. I just think that being out front is more inviting that behind some big fence in the backyard.
Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend
Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
Important Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every Idahoan Needs To Know About
There’s no place like home for the holidays. But for many of us? “Home” may mean the town we were raised in and it’s nowhere close to Boise. If that sounds like you, we get it. This author was born and raised in a part of Northeast Ohio that routinely makes it on lists like the “50 Worst American Cities to Live In” or “Poorest Cities in the United States.” I’m well aware of how native Idahoans feel about transplants, but can you blame me for wanting to get out as soon as I had the opportunity to become a financially independent adult? (That job opportunity just happened to be in Boise.)
Boise’s Creative Community Is Truly One Of A Kind
One of the best parts about working in this industry is the people you get to meet, especially in an amazing town like Boise. Oftentimes, I learn about the culture and community of Boise through conversation, and trust me, it's even sweeter when you have an open mind. I recently...
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping
By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Boise Rescue Mission Needs 1,000 Turkeys To Feed The Needy
There are only two days left of our current Miller's Mission campaign at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. As the winds of recession loom, the Boise Rescue Mission continues to serve the needy in the Treasure Valley. However, as we all know, that need is costly, especially with today's escalating cost of food due to the current historical inflation rates.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
Luxury Airbnb Less Than 5 Hours from Boise Has Some Crazy Rules
What do you think? Would you travel 5 hours and pay $410/night to say in this Airbnb? Check out the pictures!. The Airbnb description says... “Modern home with pool and big jacuzzi overlooking Salt Lake City! Floor-to-ceiling glass doors fold away, opening the entire kitchen/living and master to the expanse of the surrounding Wasatch mountains! Fabulously modern, open floor plan includes a surround sound home theater.”
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing
We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
Boise Rescue Mission Dedicates Charitable Drive To Larry Gebert
It's below twenty degrees in Nampa this morning. Winter has arrived as the days get shorter. We do our best to raise funds and awareness for the Boise Rescue Mission twice a year. Outside of the folks who work for the Mission, one person was responsible for the Boise Mission, continuing its purpose to serve the needy.
Homedale's 'The Fence Store' destroyed by arson, Idaho State Police say
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Fence Store caught fire Thursday morning in Homedale and suffered "significant damage," according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall. The Fire Marshall received a call at 5:06 a.m. The Fire Marshall told KTVB they cannot discuss the specific evidence, but adds the scene is clearly...
Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters
The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
