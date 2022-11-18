ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

The Associated Press

‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought. But on Saturday, it became the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S. when a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire and killed Aston and four...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Miami Herald

Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in

Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
talentrecap.com

Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage

American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Video shows MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki stunned by Florida results

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took a moment to process early results from Miami-Dade in Florida during a live telecast on Wednesday.He was analysing early results from Georgia when he paused for a brief moment and said “I am told we just got Miami Dade. This is a big one in Florida”.Kornacki processed what his screen was showing at the time: Val Demmings at 46.2 and Marco Rubio at 53 points.He gasped and then muttered, ‘This. Yeah. Let’s put this in perspective”.He then continued: “Miami Dade county has 2-3 million people. In 2016, this was a Democratic county by 30 points.”Miami...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Red tide reported offshore of Florida counties hit hard by Ian

After a few months of little to no activity, several new hazardous algae blooms have formed off the coast of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian churned up Gulf sediment and created eye-catching blue waters. A handful of southwestern Florida counties impacted by Ian are experiencing a potentially harmful algae bloom...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Appeals court nominations for Rep. Beltran, Judge Smith challenged

A state lawmaker is challenging the eligibility of three candidates for Florida’s new 6th District Court of Appeal because the candidates don’t live within the district. A judicial nominating commission put forward 18 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis for three seats on the appeals court, including two Tampa Bay residents: Republican state Rep. Mike Beltran and Hillsborough Circuit Judge Jared Smith. It also recommended Leon County Circuit Judge Stephen Everett.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashing through windows and beating police officers, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes extolled them as patriots and harkened back to the battle that kicked off the American Revolutionary War. “Next comes our ‘Lexington,'" Rhodes told...
TEXAS STATE

