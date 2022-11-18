Read full article on original website
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought. But on Saturday, it became the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S. when a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire and killed Aston and four...
Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in
Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage
American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies
Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
Video shows MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki stunned by Florida results
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took a moment to process early results from Miami-Dade in Florida during a live telecast on Wednesday.He was analysing early results from Georgia when he paused for a brief moment and said “I am told we just got Miami Dade. This is a big one in Florida”.Kornacki processed what his screen was showing at the time: Val Demmings at 46.2 and Marco Rubio at 53 points.He gasped and then muttered, ‘This. Yeah. Let’s put this in perspective”.He then continued: “Miami Dade county has 2-3 million people. In 2016, this was a Democratic county by 30 points.”Miami...
DeSantis vs. Trump: WPTV gets voice of the voters
The news of former President Trump running for the Oval Office in 2024 is sending waves through the Republican party in Florida, with speculation that Gov. Ron DeSantis could also seek the nomination.
Red tide reported offshore of Florida counties hit hard by Ian
After a few months of little to no activity, several new hazardous algae blooms have formed off the coast of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian churned up Gulf sediment and created eye-catching blue waters. A handful of southwestern Florida counties impacted by Ian are experiencing a potentially harmful algae bloom...
Appeals court nominations for Rep. Beltran, Judge Smith challenged
A state lawmaker is challenging the eligibility of three candidates for Florida’s new 6th District Court of Appeal because the candidates don’t live within the district. A judicial nominating commission put forward 18 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis for three seats on the appeals court, including two Tampa Bay residents: Republican state Rep. Mike Beltran and Hillsborough Circuit Judge Jared Smith. It also recommended Leon County Circuit Judge Stephen Everett.
Election 2022: How DeSantis underplayed Covid during his reign, which led to child deaths, over 7 million cases and more
As we prepare for the elections and continue to trumpet the politicians' praises, I decided it would be prudent to examine how these re-election-seeking governors handled the pandemic. And the first governor on the table is Ron DeSantis of Florida. This is a long read...prepare your comments.
Florida Lawmakers Line Up For 2024 After Wins
Fresh off Nov. 8 election wins, five current or incoming lawmakers this week teed up 2024 campaigns. Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, opened a campaign account to run again in Senate District 23 in Pasco and Hernando counties, according to the state Division of Elections.
Why The Supreme Court Decision On A Native American Adoption Law Is So Sensitive
A 40-year-old law enacted to keep Indigenous families together is in danger of being overturned, resurfacing America's ugly legacy of separation.
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashing through windows and beating police officers, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes extolled them as patriots and harkened back to the battle that kicked off the American Revolutionary War. “Next comes our ‘Lexington,'" Rhodes told...
Suspect in killing of five at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs held on murder and hate-crime charges
COLORADO SPRINGS - Officials are probing whether hatred may have been the motivation for a shooting that killed five people and injured roughly two dozen others at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday before a patron subdued the assailant with the person's own gun. The attack on Club...
