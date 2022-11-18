ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

‘Lack of sauce’ at NC Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say

By Connor Lomis
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkW8F_0jGJrT7p00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – ‘Lack of sauce’ at a Gastonia Wendy’s led to an arrest and recovery of a stolen handgun Thursday, Nov. 17, according to the police department.

A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.

The incident happened at Wendy’s on the 1500 block of East Franklin Boulevard near North New Hope Road.

Police say they responded to reports of conflict between a man in a car and an employee at the drive-thru window. While on the way, authorities were told the customer had a handgun and was ‘driving around the parking lot of Wendy’s, refusing to leave the area.’

Upon arrival, officers found the car in the parking lot and chatted with the suspect. Other officers spoke to the Wendy’s employee.

The worker explained the man was agitated because he didn’t get any sauce with his meal, argued with the staff member, pulled out a gun, and threatened to shoot. The employee quickly shut the drive-thru window and called 911.

Authorities talking to the suspect recovered a handgun from the man’s pants pocket and figured out it was stolen.

The man in the parking lot was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

North Carolina man pulls gun over 'lack of sauce' at Wendy's: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after pulling a gun at a Wendy's restaurant when he didn't get any sauce with his meal. The Gastonia Police Dept. said they responded around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the restaurant located at 1510 E. Franklin Boulevard for a report of a dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy's.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

One dead in overnight Catawba County shooting; man in custody

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night in Catawba County, authorities said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near the Town of Dallas on Sunday night, local officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting happened near a Food Lion on New Hope Road. The victim was found though at the Dallas Grocery in the 600 block of East Trade Street.
DALLAS, NC
wpde.com

Man dies after being stabbed, run over in Walmart parking lot; suspect on the loose

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in Western North Carolina. The Marion Police Department reports around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion, had been critically injured after being stabbed and run over during an altercation. Police say he had been found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area.
MARION, NC
WBTV

Hickory Police make arrest, identify other suspects in double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made one arrest and issued warrants for two others in relation to a double shooting near Lenoir-Rhyne University on Nov. 5. Officers with the Hickory Police Department say they were called out to Lenoir Rhyne Blvd NE and found Eric Rhynhart (42) and the passenger, Khalil Rhynhart (20) with gunshot wounds.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD SWAT Team Responds After a Shooting in West Mecklenburg County

WEST MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A large police presence blocked off Harbor Drive, off Moores Chapel Road in West Mecklenburg County near the Catawba River. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, CMPD and Mecklenburg EMS were called after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say a suspect shot that person in the leg and the chest. The victim then ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon. FBI investigating Shanquella Robinson's mysterious death. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. Nearly a month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody

An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
NEWTON, NC
WBTV

Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Salisbury hospital currently has the intersection closed, officials said. According to the City of Salisbury, the incident happened at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street on Sunday evening, right at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The crash has downed...
SALISBURY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy